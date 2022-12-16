Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Julian Wins!! Sergio Celebrates, Transfer Talk, and More...
The World Cup is over and Julian Alvarez and Argentina are champions. Manchester City await the return of their young star as they prep to host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez...
SB Nation
Birmingham City Fans Verdict: Royals Rue Costly Mistakes
We got a vital win last week against Coventry City, but even the most optimistic Loyal Royal would have to say we rode our luck on a few occasions. I think it's fair to say that luck ran out on Friday night - particularly in the opening 45. The overall...
SB Nation
Reading’s 2022/23 Midterm Squad Report: Goalkeepers
Now we’re at the halfway point of the season, 23 league games into the campaign, this week we’ll be assessing how everyone in the squad has got on so far. Everyone will get a grade from A to E based on how the season’s gone for them overall: very good (A), good (B), OK (C), bad (D), very bad (E). Rather than judging them solely on their performances, we’ll also factor in how well these players have lived up to expectations, how often they’ve been able to actually play, and more.
BBC
Huddersfield Town fans urge unity to avoid 'catastrophe'
Huddersfield Town supporters have urged club owners to unite in a bid to avoid the "catastrophe" of relegation. The Championship club's official supporters' association issued the statement after the Terriers lost at home to Watford at the weekend. That defeat left them seven points adrift at the bottom of the...
SB Nation
Liverpool “Prepared and Raring” for Domestic Restart Against Man City
With the World Cup over, we turn our attention back to domestic football, with Liverpool’s season set to resume on Thursday in the League Cup when they take on Manchester City in a game where both sides will likely be without a few key stars. Even without some players...
SB Nation
A Playmaker Should Be Top Of Reading’s January Shopping List
Against all the odds, Reading have put together a solid first half of the season and given themselves a great chance to stay up with 23 games left. Most departments on the pitch have been solid. The backline has given up a lot of goals, yes, but they’ve done so often in gluts, conceding four goals twice, and three goals three times. This Reading side appears to be built to play with a lead, so it’s not altogether too surprising that, when forced to open up, cracks begin to appear in the defensive formation. When they’ve had control of the game state, Reading have been defensively solid, as shown by the fact that they’ve already kept seven clean sheets - two more than from all of last season.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s midfield is not quite clicking, but January is a great chance to address it
Perhaps the most encouraging observation ahead of the January transfer window is that Sunderland’s squad doesn’t require major surgery or a radical overhaul in order to remain competitive until the end of the season. With a fully-fit defence, we ought to be able to limit the number of...
SB Nation
Denis Zakaria still hoping to make things work at Chelsea
Denis Zakaria arrived as last-minute midfield reinforcement over the summer, joining Chelsea on loan from Juventus on deadline day. It seemed a somewhat panicky move at the time, but given the injuries we’ve suffered in midfield (especially to N’Golo Kanté), it should’ve proven a very good decision indeed.
SB Nation
Liverpool Would Reportedly Sanction £10M Nat Phillips Sale in January
Recent reports have suggested Liverpool would be content to see any kind of a financial return for Naby Keïta by offloading the player in January before his contract runs down in the summer and he departs the club on a free. However, he isn’t the only Red who could...
SB Nation
Arthur Melo’s Agent Shoots Down January Departure Talk
When Liverpool made a last-second move to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in August, nobody really expected the Brazilian midfielder to make a huge impact. Liverpool were dealing with a growing list of injuries in midfield, and a stopgap move for Arthur was seen as a bandaid after failing to secure their preferred target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
SB Nation
I haven’t thought about Everton for a month - and it’s been fantastic
So after a month-long festival of football we got the fairy-tale ending, with Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup to crown his already glittering career and elevate him into the pantheon of all-time sporting greats. It was achieved after a World Cup final for the ages, certainly the best final...
BBC
Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
SB Nation
Former Celtic Captain Discusses Ben Doak’s Liverpool Transfer
In a difficult and transitional season for Liverpool, one particular bright spot has been the emergence of teenager Ben Doak. It’s always exciting when a new youngster gets a turn in the first team. Doak arrived from Celtic last March. He signed his first professional contract in November after...
BBC
Danny Mayor: Returning Plymouth Argyle midfielder wants side to keep up high standards
Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor says the Pilgrims must not let their position at the top of League One slip for a second successive season. They are two points clear with 47 points from 22 games - 10 points better than the same stage in 2021. Plymouth had led League...
SB Nation
Antonio Conte confirms injury status of Davies, Bentancur, Richarlison
Antonio Conte has provided confirmation and clarity on the injury status of three Tottenham Hotspur players who participated in the World Cup today. Previous reporting had suggested that Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Richarlison had all picked up injuries of various severity while playing for their national teams in Qatar.
SB Nation
At the halfway stage Sunderland’s season has been a story of promise, excitement & frustration
If Ross Stewart’s comeback goal against Hull on Saturday gave the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ a little more leverage in his contract negotiations (in theory, anyway), perhaps the fact that he marked his return with a goal of real quality was a microcosm of our season so far.
BBC
SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three
Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
SB Nation
Jim Fraser promoted to Chelsea Head of Youth Development and Recruitment
Long-time Chelsea Academy chief Neil Bath was recently promoted to become our Director of Football Development and Operations — thus taking on some duties relating to first-team matters as well — and rather unsurprisingly, his former assistant has now been (reportedly) promoted to take up his old title.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Assessing Sunderland’s season at the halfway stage
Supporting Sunderland is absolute chaos and we often forget to consider just how wild this season has been so far. We’ve reached the halfway point with thirty one points, we’re closer to the playoffs than the relegation zone, and that’s despite losing our head coach and also playing without a number nine for the majority of the season.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Juranovic, Oda, Jack, Hagi, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Johnstone
Josip Juranovic is wanted by Barcelona, with two Premier League clubs and Atletico Madrid also monitoring the Celtic right-back, who impressed for Croatia at the World Cup. (Sky Sports) Barcelona may need to sell before they can make an approach for Josip Juranovic, while Real Sociedad are also keen on...
