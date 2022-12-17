Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Nets' run up the standings comes without controversy or noise. Kevin Durant on 'standard' for Brooklyn drama
DETROIT — There’s only silence around the Brooklyn Nets after they’re eliminated from the playoffs, or if the New York Knicks are a bigger mess — or the time before a trade demand. These past few weeks, they’ve been creeping and now they’re on the come...
KOKI FOX 23
The Knicks are playing good basketball again. So, how are they doing it?
More than anything else, James Dolan and Leon Rose hired Tom Thibodeau to try to make the Knicks feel like the Knicks again. After a couple of mostly aimless decades flitting from one would-be savior and monorail sales pitch to the next, New York’s braintrust hired the least slick man on the planet because it didn’t want a dream anymore; it wanted a defense.
KOKI FOX 23
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd both tossed as Mavs woes pile up: 'I deserved the first one, I'm not gonna lie'
A bad Mavericks stretch got worse on Monday when head coach Jason Kidd and star guard Luka Doncic were both ejected in a 116-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the game, Kidd was clearly irked but bit his tongue on the podium. "I"m here because I have to be...
Comments / 0