KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white Kansas City charter school teacher has been fired after students recorded him using a racial slur several times. Officials at University Academy said the teacher, Johnny Wolfe, was fired and school officials are planning several steps to improve the school’s culture and diversity. University Academy is a K-12 school with about 1,100 students, most of whom are Black. Students and alumni complained about Wolfe last month after students took several videos and recordings of him repeating the racial slur in his history and African American studies classes. In the recordings, Wolfe defended his use of the slur, saying he was speaking in an educational context.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO