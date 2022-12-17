ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Gizmodo

West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month

An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

State of emergency declared at Texas border

The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
CNN

First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
IDAHO STATE
LoneStar 92

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsTalk 1290

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Arctic Blast Coming to Texas

Freezing temperatures are returning to North Texas. The National Weather Service said that a hard freeze is likely to impact North and Central Texas next week. At or below-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in the region over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

California businesses continue to relocate to Texas

(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Community Policy