Gizmodo
West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month
An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
Can Texas' power grid handle this week's arctic blast? Energy experts weigh in
Many Houstonians are traumatized from Texas' 2021 freeze and question the state's ability to supply enough energy ahead of this weekend, even though ERCOT insists they're prepared.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
NBC News
State of emergency declared at Texas border
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
Magnitude-5.4 earthquake latest in a series of seismic events to shake Texas
Friday’s magnitude-5.4 was centered not far from Midland, Texas
First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'
From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
Texas earthquake felt in southern New Mexico
The US Geological Survey's website said there was an earthquake Friday afternoon.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
January forecast: How La Niña impacts the start of 2023
As we head deeper into our third La Nina winter, the outlook for next month from the Climate Prediction Center is a familiar one.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
dallasexpress.com
Arctic Blast Coming to Texas
Freezing temperatures are returning to North Texas. The National Weather Service said that a hard freeze is likely to impact North and Central Texas next week. At or below-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in the region over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s...
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
