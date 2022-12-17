Read full article on original website
Findlay Liberty-Benton barely beats Wapakoneta
A tight-knit tilt turned in Findlay Liberty-Benton's direction just enough to squeeze past Wapakoneta 52-43 on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Wapakoneta and Findlay Liberty-Benton played in a 37-34 game on December 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
No quarter given: Port Clinton puts down Genoa Area
Port Clinton lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Genoa Area for a 54-31 victory at Genoa Area High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Genoa Area squared off with Bloomdale Elmwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
Worthington Christian stops Canal Winchester in snug affair
Worthington Christian walked the high-wire before edging Canal Winchester 43-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 21-11 lead over Canal Winchester.
Too much punch: Archbold knocks out Sherwood Fairview
Archbold dumped Sherwood Fairview 49-34 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Archbold and Sherwood Fairview squared off with December 21, 2021 at Archbold High School last season. For more, click here.
Morral Ridgedale loses steam in OT, falls to Bucyrus
Overtime was required before Bucyrus clipped Morral Ridgedale 71-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bucyrus an 18-13 lead over Morral Ridgedale.
Swanton survives taut tilt with Stryker
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Swanton didn't mind, dispatching Stryker 47-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Swanton drew first blood by forging a 10-6 margin over Stryker after the first quarter.
Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
Mansfield Senior's Keontez Bradley signs with Arizona State
MANSFIELD — Kenny Dillingham wasn’t sure why Keontez Bradley was still available — not that Arizona State’s new head coach was complaining. Bradley, Mansfield Senior’s standout defensive back, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Sun Devils. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his father and Senior High football coach Chioke Bradley, when putting pen to paper during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Mansfield Police Dept. announces 2022 top cops at OSR banquet
MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory. This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
Glen E. Shifley, Sr.
Glen Eugene Shifley, Sr., 87, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace assisted living after a long battle with Parkinsons and Dementia with his sons by his side. Glen was born in Chatfield on April 12, 1935, to the late Earl and Bertha (Klahn) Shifley....
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch, 25, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Born on June 6, 1997 in Mansfield, Nick was the son of Andrew Scharosch and Rhonda (Erwin) Yarger. Nick was a graduate of Lexington High School. A caring man, Nick never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone. He had a big heart and freely put others before himself. Nick was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved road trips taken on the motorcycle, and road racing motorcycles. Generally anything to do with motorcycles Nick was up for it. Being outdoors was one of Nick’s favorite things. He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, and taking nature walks. Nick loved his therapy cat, Spaz.
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Dec, 28
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor
COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
