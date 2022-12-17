Woman hit at Macy's; Female suspect may be behind other Center City attacks

The search continues for a woman who is accused of attacking at least five people on SEPTA rides, city streets and businesses.

This time, the alleged crime happened inside a Macy's department store.

"Minding my business, just walking through Macy's, just walking through the store and all of a sudden this lady came up to me and hit me," said Amie.

Amie is still traumatized after the bizarre and scary attack inside the store at 13th and Market streets on December 4.

She said she came to shop and see the Christmas displays with her family. She was holding her 7-year-old son's hand when she was punched.

"It happened so fast. That you're like, you're taken aback, like this woman hit me," said Amie. "She hit real hard on my cheekbone."

The punch left a slight bruise on her cheek.

Amie told Action News the punch was followed by an incoherent and vulgar verbal attack as the woman began screaming at her.

Amie's husband scared the woman away as they waited for police.

"The police said there is a woman going around Center City hitting people, hitting women," said Amie.

Police tell Action News they are investigating if this is the same suspect involved in a handful of unprovoked and random attacks in Center City.

Earlier this month, police released a photo of a woman they say brutally attacked three women on SEPTA trains and another woman in the street, which was captured on video.

"I feel bad for these women getting attacked like I got attacked out of nowhere," said Amie. "It was disturbing for me. I was frightened at that moment for my family."

SEPTA tells Action News they submitted an affidavit for an arrest warrant for the suspect on December 7 but they are still waiting for it to be approved by the district attorney.

Action News also contacted Macy's corporate office but did not hear back.