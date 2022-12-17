ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Woman hit at Macy's; Female suspect may be behind other Center City attacks

By Sharifa Jackson via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHRhf_0jlgfdZf00

The search continues for a woman who is accused of attacking at least five people on SEPTA rides, city streets and businesses.

This time, the alleged crime happened inside a Macy's department store.

"Minding my business, just walking through Macy's, just walking through the store and all of a sudden this lady came up to me and hit me," said Amie.

Amie is still traumatized after the bizarre and scary attack inside the store at 13th and Market streets on December 4.

SEE ALSO: Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo

She said she came to shop and see the Christmas displays with her family. She was holding her 7-year-old son's hand when she was punched.

"It happened so fast. That you're like, you're taken aback, like this woman hit me," said Amie. "She hit real hard on my cheekbone."

The punch left a slight bruise on her cheek.

Amie told Action News the punch was followed by an incoherent and vulgar verbal attack as the woman began screaming at her.

Amie's husband scared the woman away as they waited for police.

SEE ALSO: University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought

"The police said there is a woman going around Center City hitting people, hitting women," said Amie.

Police tell Action News they are investigating if this is the same suspect involved in a handful of unprovoked and random attacks in Center City.

Earlier this month, police released a photo of a woman they say brutally attacked three women on SEPTA trains and another woman in the street, which was captured on video.

"I feel bad for these women getting attacked like I got attacked out of nowhere," said Amie. "It was disturbing for me. I was frightened at that moment for my family."

SEPTA tells Action News they submitted an affidavit for an arrest warrant for the suspect on December 7 but they are still waiting for it to be approved by the district attorney.

Action News also contacted Macy's corporate office but did not hear back.

Comments / 5

Kevin Brown
5d ago

This is an addict. A rebellious addict and she should not get away with these things

Reply(1)
4
Related
New York Post

Accused baby-faced NYC killer Zyaire Crumbley was already on probation for robbery, sought in 3 others: cops

The baby-faced teen charged with fatally stabbing his 16-year-old Harlem girlfriend was already on probation for robbery and being sought for three other heists when he allegedly murdered his victim, police sources told The Post on Tuesday. The disturbing revelation comes as new grisly details also emerged in Sunday’s slaying of Saniyah Lawrence. Lawrence was stabbed once in the neck after getting into an argument with her beau, Zyaire Crumbley, 18, over another guy, according to sources. Crumbley was allegedly upset that Lawrence received a phone call from another boy, and he grabbed her phone from her while the pair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Upworthy

Good Samaritan foils kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl by pretending to be her mother

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 8, 2021. It has since been updated. A 12-year-old girl narrowly escaped from the clutches of a kidnapper thanks to the quick thinking of a good Samaritan who intervened. Talking to KTLA, the child named Amy Martinez revealed that she was just walking on Main Street in Santa Ana to Lathrop Intermediate School when a woman who was described as homeless grabbed her out of nowhere. "I thought that I was never going to see my mom or my family again," the youngster said of the 2018 incident. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear hug. "And then she started walking with me away."
SANTA ANA, CA
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom

Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video

A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

School principal who killed himself at Disneyland wanted to end ‘toxic’ marriage: report

The California school principal who jumped to his death at Disneyland after leaving a chilling suicide note decided to end his life because of a “toxic” relationship with his “abusive” wife, his daughter said in a shocking new interview. Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach, Calif., elementary schools for 22 years, took the fatal leap Saturday — two days before he was due in court on child endangerment and battery charges. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Brittany Christensen, one of his three children from a previous marriage, claimed his current wife, Marlena, had...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
128K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy