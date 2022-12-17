AREA ROUNDUP: Redding's career best leads Bulldogs

Redding’s career best 33 keys DeSoto

ARCADIA – Jamari Redding knocked down 15 first quarter points on his way to a career-best 33 as DeSoto County jumped out to an early lead and held off visiting Mulberry, 60-50, on Friday night.

The Bulldogs’ lead grew to as many as 16 at the half. Mulberry opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run but the Bulldogs responded with seven consecutive points to re-establish control.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. They will turn around on short rest and play host to Lemon Bay in a rare Saturday game.

Imagine 71, Classical Academy 70: Angelo Blas scored 28 points while Damian Bates chipped in 11 as the Sharks won their second game in a row.

“We did a great job of keeping pressure on their guards and creating difficult driving lanes,” Imagine coach Lee Taft said. “Offensively we are shooting much better from outside but the key to our success on offense in getting to the rim.”

Wesley Woods also had nine points for Imagine.

GIRLS BASKETBALLSt. John Neumann 64, Lemon Bay 47: Foul trouble and a size disadvantage spelled doom on Friday night for Lemon Bay.

Maya Collins finished with 16 points and seven steals. Breanna Carroll added 14 points for the Mantas, who fell to 5-5 on the season

Cardinal Mooney 75, Venice 59: A much anticipated matchup between two of the areas top girls basketball teams turned into a runaway.

Tessa O’Leary led the Indians, now 5-3, with 13 points while Zoe O’Leary added 12.