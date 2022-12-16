Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
KCTV 5
Suspect arrested, charged in KCK shooting that left man dead
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 9. According to the police, 31-year-old Alvaro R. Lozano has been charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from a shooting that happened...
KCTV 5
Charges filed in shooting just north of Westport that left man dead on front porch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed after a shooting just north of Westport earlier this month left a man dead on the front porch of a home. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Francisco J. Enriquez has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KCTV 5
Lawrence Police release photos of armed robbery suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have released photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook to release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun and ask for residents’ help to identify him.
KCTV 5
Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KCTV 5
Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street. When police arrived, they...
KCTV 5
Man shot to death in overnight Independence homicide
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one man died after a shooting in the overnight hours. The Independence Police Department stated officers received a call about midnight of a shooting in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found a man outside a residence was...
KCTV 5
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air fleeing police
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air as she fled a traffic stop. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a traffic stop with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she attempted to flee.
KCTV 5
Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
KCTV 5
Independence Police investigating after man found dead at apartment complex
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of S. Brookside Avenue. Police said they received a “man down” call at 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the area. Upon arrival, IPD officers found an adult male inside a vehicle that was parked in the complex’s parking lot.
KCTV 5
KCPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is asking for the public to help in its search for a missing 14-year-old girl. KCPD said it is attempting to locate Tarronee Burris. According to police, she was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road.
KCTV 5
House fire damages family’s Grandview home just days before Christmas
With plummeting temperatures heading our way, we want to share an important reminder: Don’t forget about your pets!. A store manager told KCTV5's Betsy Webster that they are dealing with a double whammy. Not only is a storm coming, but it's also a big cooking holiday. Both are just days away.
KCTV 5
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
KCTV 5
Overland Park snow crews to arrive early Monday morning
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- In preparation for accumulating snow, the City of Overland Park will be treating roads early on Monday. Overnight crews will start treating the streets at midnight on Monday morning. Some areas of the Kansas City metro could see an inch or two of snow.
KCTV 5
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
One 19-year-old's wish was slated to be granted two years ago, which was before the pandemic forced her to press pause on her plans. There's a booming cash crop sprouting on a farm north of the river, but it's not your typical operation or your typical food! Tonight, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers shows you a grower supplying the fungus among us...
KCTV 5
Self-guided holiday lights tours
Everyone loves seeing how their neighbors and others across Kansas City have decorated for the holidays, but sometimes it can be hard a route with the very best displays. Blogger Andrea Krasnow, from ‘This Kansas City Mama,’ joins Grace and Bill to talk about an app that offers integrated driving directions to the best lights around the metro.
KCTV 5
Same day care options without a trip to the ER
With the holidays in full swing, influenza, RSV and Covid-19 are spreading at a high rate here in Kansas City. Watch this to learn more about Saint Luke’s same day care options where you can be seen the same day your symptoms start. Sponsored by Saint Luke’s.
KCTV 5
Raytown measure would place additional local tax on marijuana sales
One 19-year-old's wish was slated to be granted two years ago, which was before the pandemic forced her to press pause on her plans. Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in...
KCTV 5
KC metro snow crews prepare for the winter weather
OVERLAND PARK, Ks./KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Crews are out early Monday morning preparing for snow accumulation on the roads, including in Overland Park, where they sent out crews as early as midnight to make sure drivers are heading to work and school safely. Some areas of the Kansas City...
KCTV 5
How to keep your pet safe during winter weather
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - With plummeting temperatures heading our way, we want to share an important reminder: Don’t forget about your pets! This weather can be brutal for them. First and foremost, if your pet lives outside, find a way to bring them in -- even if it’s just...
