ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. On average,. in 2022, up from an average of 110 apps in 2021 (an 18% increase). Given the impressive growth in recent years, the. is expected to reach $195 billion in 2023. Notwithstanding the market growth, SaaS startups...
HackerNoon

CEO Danielle Dafni on Peech, AI, Content Creation, and More

Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate. On today’s episode...
HackerNoon

How PropTech Is Transforming the Real Estate Market

In the past, buying a home meant taking out a mortgage and waiting for an agent to find you a place. Now, thanks to technology, buyers can find their dream home online and make an offer without ever stepping foot in the office of their real estate broker. PropTech is...
HackerNoon

How to Lose $13 of Users’ Funds (As a Blockchain Developer)

The gov says we are not in recession, but at the same time, we hear about skyrocketing inflation, interest rate increases, and layoffs in almost every sector of the economy. Despite crypto and TradFi being impacted the most severely, many companies are still building their tokens, protocols, and DeFi products. Are you one of them?
HackerNoon

Low-Code Software Engineering: 7 Things to Know

"Nearly everyone working in tech has an opinion about low and no code tools." - Katrina Dene, Director of Communications, StackOverflow. Does Low-Code Lead To More Or Less Spaghetti Code?. The debate about low-code is in full swing with developers from all backgrounds weighing in. What's your take? Does low-code...
HackerNoon

Goal Congruence and The Importance of Aligning With Who You Are

Business people can fire off the definition of goal congruence with ease — it’s the alignment of individual goals with the goals of an organization. And no one can really argue against it, because employee-company alignment simply makes sense. Why? Because congruence is a fancy word for ‘least...
HackerNoon

Meet Clockwise Software

Hello! :) We are Clockwise Software - a Ukrainian JavaScript development company with a head office in Dnipro. We have broad experience working with various projects for different industries. Our main principle is not just to create software solutions but shape them for the specific needs of each of our clients.
HackerNoon

How to Perform a Smart Contract Audit

Interested to know more about how auditors perform a smart contract audit?. Smart contract technology has always been a boon for people. But on the flip side, technology also paves the way for numerous issues, properly auditing them being one of the most crucial ones. When all the contracts are...
HackerNoon

Why Social Media Makes it Hard to Rest

“Finally, I studied so hard today. I deserve a break.”. It gradually becomes a cause-and-effect mindset for the young generation to take a rest as a reward. When I was about 10, breaks between classes were the best thing ever (it still is) since they meant extra playful minutes besides other fun hours. However, as we grew up, especially Vietnamese children, we were taught that fun was only allowed if all of our work was done properly.
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Add Security to Excel & PDF with .NET Document APIs

GrapeCity produces component software used by thousands of developers worldwide, and we take code security seriously. For this blog, we will use GrapeCity Documents for Excel (GcExcel) as the example product. Still, the general policies and development protocols are relevant to all GrapeCity component software product teams. GcExcel helps to ensure your application’s code security in the following 5 ways:
HackerNoon

Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development

Kafka is a streaming platform that is used to process data in real-time. In a world where data is king, Kafka is a valuable tool for developers and data engineers to learn. However, setting up Kafka locally can be frustrating, which can discourage learning. In this article, I will show you the fastest way to set up Kafka for development using Docker, and also show you how this setup can support connecting locally and from other local Docker containers.
HackerNoon

Benefits of Using WebAssembly for Your Applications

At the moment, web developers typically use JavaScript (JS) to write the front-end of web applications. Or they resort to a language like TypeScript, which they must compile to JS before a browser can execute it. Unlike TypeScript, JS is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard along with HTML and CSS.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy