5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. On average,. in 2022, up from an average of 110 apps in 2021 (an 18% increase). Given the impressive growth in recent years, the. is expected to reach $195 billion in 2023. Notwithstanding the market growth, SaaS startups...
CEO Danielle Dafni on Peech, AI, Content Creation, and More
Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate. On today’s episode...
Building a Strong Portfolio in the Early Stages of a Startup: Tips and Strategies
Creating a portfolio for a startup can be a challenging task, especially when the founders are still in the process of figuring out their product and target market. But before we consider a portfolio in the context of a startup, let’s review the general notion of a work portfolio:
Innovating ESOP Distribution: An Interview With Eqvista Founder Tomas Milar
Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) are one of the best ways for startups to reward their employees and attract new talent to grow their business. While there are traditional ways to structure ESOPs, Eqvista has innovated how ESOP is distributed. I sat down with Eqvista founder Tomas Milar for his...
How PropTech Is Transforming the Real Estate Market
In the past, buying a home meant taking out a mortgage and waiting for an agent to find you a place. Now, thanks to technology, buyers can find their dream home online and make an offer without ever stepping foot in the office of their real estate broker. PropTech is...
Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Fintech
“It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do, that defines me.”–Batman. Every award is an honor and, in many respects, a validation of the hard work and dedication it took to win. For me, what makes the award significant is being recognized as a prominent...
How to Lose $13 of Users’ Funds (As a Blockchain Developer)
The gov says we are not in recession, but at the same time, we hear about skyrocketing inflation, interest rate increases, and layoffs in almost every sector of the economy. Despite crypto and TradFi being impacted the most severely, many companies are still building their tokens, protocols, and DeFi products. Are you one of them?
Low-Code Software Engineering: 7 Things to Know
"Nearly everyone working in tech has an opinion about low and no code tools." - Katrina Dene, Director of Communications, StackOverflow. Does Low-Code Lead To More Or Less Spaghetti Code?. The debate about low-code is in full swing with developers from all backgrounds weighing in. What's your take? Does low-code...
From CCPA to CPRA: 5 Actionable Steps Every Business Should Follow
On January 1, 2023, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) will formally come into effect and replace the existing California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). For businesses, this means a laborious process of revising and assessing current data policies and practices to ensure compliance with the upcoming law. The CPRA represents...
Goal Congruence and The Importance of Aligning With Who You Are
Business people can fire off the definition of goal congruence with ease — it’s the alignment of individual goals with the goals of an organization. And no one can really argue against it, because employee-company alignment simply makes sense. Why? Because congruence is a fancy word for ‘least...
Meet Clockwise Software
Hello! :) We are Clockwise Software - a Ukrainian JavaScript development company with a head office in Dnipro. We have broad experience working with various projects for different industries. Our main principle is not just to create software solutions but shape them for the specific needs of each of our clients.
How to Perform a Smart Contract Audit
Interested to know more about how auditors perform a smart contract audit?. Smart contract technology has always been a boon for people. But on the flip side, technology also paves the way for numerous issues, properly auditing them being one of the most crucial ones. When all the contracts are...
Women in Web3: Gianina Skarlett on Creating Inclusive Environments and W3 Learn Academy
The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!. Gigi, I Met You at Dcentral...
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Georgii Kliukovkin of the Category Functional Programming
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. I’m really excited to win this category! I’m writing in 3 languages: JavaScript, Java and Go, and two of them provide an opportunity to write with the FP approach.
Why Social Media Makes it Hard to Rest
“Finally, I studied so hard today. I deserve a break.”. It gradually becomes a cause-and-effect mindset for the young generation to take a rest as a reward. When I was about 10, breaks between classes were the best thing ever (it still is) since they meant extra playful minutes besides other fun hours. However, as we grew up, especially Vietnamese children, we were taught that fun was only allowed if all of our work was done properly.
Alternative Overview of the SSMSBoost Add-in for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)
Code completion is a popular and valuable technique for programmers who want to write clear, accurate, and reliable code without spending too much time. Usually, code completion helps save time on day-to-day coding tasks by providing contextual suggestions for code in the SQL editor. Thus, you can focus on what you do best instead of typing.
5 Ways to Add Security to Excel & PDF with .NET Document APIs
GrapeCity produces component software used by thousands of developers worldwide, and we take code security seriously. For this blog, we will use GrapeCity Documents for Excel (GcExcel) as the example product. Still, the general policies and development protocols are relevant to all GrapeCity component software product teams. GcExcel helps to ensure your application’s code security in the following 5 ways:
Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development
Kafka is a streaming platform that is used to process data in real-time. In a world where data is king, Kafka is a valuable tool for developers and data engineers to learn. However, setting up Kafka locally can be frustrating, which can discourage learning. In this article, I will show you the fastest way to set up Kafka for development using Docker, and also show you how this setup can support connecting locally and from other local Docker containers.
The Noonies 2022 Award Goes to Madalin Muraretiu - Contributor of The Year - Cryptocurrency Edition
“If a man knows not which port he sails, no wind is favorable.”. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following awards:. I'm really excited for both of these awards. Contributor of The Year - Cryptocurrency Edition. Start Up of The Year -2021 Edition. Thanks. What...
Benefits of Using WebAssembly for Your Applications
At the moment, web developers typically use JavaScript (JS) to write the front-end of web applications. Or they resort to a language like TypeScript, which they must compile to JS before a browser can execute it. Unlike TypeScript, JS is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard along with HTML and CSS.
