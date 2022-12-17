“Finally, I studied so hard today. I deserve a break.”. It gradually becomes a cause-and-effect mindset for the young generation to take a rest as a reward. When I was about 10, breaks between classes were the best thing ever (it still is) since they meant extra playful minutes besides other fun hours. However, as we grew up, especially Vietnamese children, we were taught that fun was only allowed if all of our work was done properly.

8 HOURS AGO