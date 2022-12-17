Read full article on original website
Image Transformation: Everything You Need to Know
Sometimes, we must increase picture resolution or require a specific image transformation. These kinds of activities are possible by using image transformation techniques. We know that technology is making advancements daily, and image processing is one of them. Whether we extract or enhance information from an image, image processing techniques...
The Noonification: Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate (12/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Inheritance vs Composition: Using a Role-Playing Game in JavaScript...
5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. On average,. in 2022, up from an average of 110 apps in 2021 (an 18% increase). Given the impressive growth in recent years, the. is expected to reach $195 billion in 2023. Notwithstanding the market growth, SaaS startups...
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Georgii Kliukovkin of the Category Functional Programming
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. I’m really excited to win this category! I’m writing in 3 languages: JavaScript, Java and Go, and two of them provide an opportunity to write with the FP approach.
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art
Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
Creating a Webhook URL: A Guide for AWS, Heroku, and GCP
Webhooks are a powerful tool for integrating different applications and services. They allow one application to send real-time notifications to another application by making an HTTP request to a specific URL endpoint. This article will provide a brief guide on creating a webhook URL in three popular cloud platforms: AWS, Heroku, and GCP. We will show you how to create a webhook endpoint in each platform and how to access it to receive incoming requests. We will also discuss some of the considerations you should keep in mind, such as enabling CORS for cross-origin requests.
Meet Clockwise Software
Hello! :) We are Clockwise Software - a Ukrainian JavaScript development company with a head office in Dnipro. We have broad experience working with various projects for different industries. Our main principle is not just to create software solutions but shape them for the specific needs of each of our clients.
How to Read Image Sizes and Dimensions with Alpine.js
It's been a few weeks since I've done this, but while looking at my new stats, I saw one of my old Vue.js posts getting some activity: Reading Image Sizes and Dimensions with Vue.js. In that blog post, I showed how to take a user-selected file and check the file size and dimensions of an image. As I've been slowly going through my Vue.js posts and creating Aline.js versions, I thought this would be a perfect fit.
How to Compile Angular Component To HTML String With All The Bindings
The common use case for compiling Angular components into HTML strings are. Native JS plugins that required HTML as a string. Unfortunately Angular doesn’t have an exposed method to compile an Angular component into an HTML string. But thanks to Angular’s ComponentFactoryResolver , we can create a workaround for this. Using ComponentFactoryResolver , we can dynamically render the required component into a template, and then we access the nativeElement.innerHTML from componentRef .
How to Deploy Flutter Web App
As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
3 Easy Ways to Share Your Location on an iPhone
If you have ever gone out to meet a friend at some location unfamiliar to you and you did not have their correct address, you would perhaps find it valuable to be able to communicate your exact location to them with or without the details. This is precisely what an...
The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched
THE ARCHETHIC GROUP LAUNCHES ITS BLOCKCHAIN AND INCLUDES A 31st ARTICLE IN THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS. Archethic, a Franco-Luxembourg technology group that is building the foundations of a trusted universal internet, launched its eponymous blockchain "Archethic" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Inspired by the values of universalism integrated into the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Archethic's team decided to include it in the genesis block of this blockchain.
Benefits of Using WebAssembly for Your Applications
At the moment, web developers typically use JavaScript (JS) to write the front-end of web applications. Or they resort to a language like TypeScript, which they must compile to JS before a browser can execute it. Unlike TypeScript, JS is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard along with HTML and CSS.
Is Shopify Oxygen Hydrogen Right for Your ECommerce Business?
What are the most common challenges when building an e-commerce system on Shopify? Let's start with standard Shopify theme templates. The fundamental and most significant issue is that Liquid is a template language, making it challenging to develop. Custom databases, complex logic, and third-party service requests are impossible. Furthermore, when developers think about frameworks like Ruby on Rails, or Django, Liquid is a View layer. The developer has no direct access to the controllers and models that have been predetermined.
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Chinecherem Nduka, Tech Journalist, New Media Strategist.
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Chinecherem Nduka, I am a Tech Journalist at HackerNoon and the Head of Social Media at Business Insider Africa. I have over 4 years of experience working in media with a trail of impacts.
Alternative Overview of the SSMSBoost Add-in for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)
Code completion is a popular and valuable technique for programmers who want to write clear, accurate, and reliable code without spending too much time. Usually, code completion helps save time on day-to-day coding tasks by providing contextual suggestions for code in the SQL editor. Thus, you can focus on what you do best instead of typing.
The Noonification: How I Detected Bugs in a Wallet App (12/20/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Lingering Problem With Cross-Chain Bridges. By @victorfabusola [...
The History of JSON and the People That Created It
The history of JSON is the history of the people that created it, and what they set out to do with the software they wrote. Douglas Crockford became interested in programming in college, almost by accident. He took some computer programming classes to fulfill his science requirements and quickly fell in love. His first experience was programming Fortran on punchcards, which required diligence and efficiency to do right. It was an experience and a methodology that would follow him his entire career. After bouncing around computer and video game companies, including Atari, in the early ’80’s, Crockford eventually ended up at Lucasfilm, where he met Chip Morningstar.
5 Ways to Add Security to Excel & PDF with .NET Document APIs
GrapeCity produces component software used by thousands of developers worldwide, and we take code security seriously. For this blog, we will use GrapeCity Documents for Excel (GcExcel) as the example product. Still, the general policies and development protocols are relevant to all GrapeCity component software product teams. GcExcel helps to ensure your application’s code security in the following 5 ways:
Nextion + Arduino Multilanguage UI
A couple of months ago, I had a need to make a lift table control. Initially, I wanted to use metal buttons with a backlight. But then I think that 8 buttons would look very ugly. And I got the idea to make control using the Nextion display. I had...
