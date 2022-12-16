Read full article on original website
WCVB
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness
BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
WMUR.com
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
Bail Revoked: Boston Man Accused Of Strangling 2 Children Staying In Jail: DA
A 36-year-old man accused of attacking a 12 and 14-year-old girl at an apartment in Boston last week will await his day in court behind bars, a judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 20, authorities said. Michael Fairweather is charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on …
Providence man convicted in deadly kidnapping case sent to California prison
Louis Coleman was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 23-year-old Jassy Correia from outside a Boston nightlcub.
Harvard-Educated Sleep Doctor Slept Well In Brookline Home He Bought Defrauding Patients: Feds
A federal grand jury indicted a Brookline sleep doctor this week on charges that he ran multiple frauds and laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars to help him purchase a $1.6 million home in the toney town. Dr. Pankaj Merchia, 49, faces three counts of money laundering and one count...
Port Authority cops nab fugitive Mass. murder suspect before he can board bus
Two eagle-eyed Port Authority cops busted a wanted murder suspect as he was boarding a Greyhound bus at the Manhattan terminal, police said Sunday. Victor Carter, 39, was being sought by police in Stoughton, Mass., for the slaying of 40-year-old mom of four Amber Buckner, who was found dead behind her home Tuesday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. Massachusetts cops sent out Carter’s name and photo to law-enforcement agencies, and Port Authority Officers Robert Greff and Robert Pelc armed with both checked passenger lists for the moniker while on patrol at the transit terminal around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, sources said....
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Gang Member And Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison
On Thursday, December 15, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Damian Cortez, 34, of Quincy, Massachusetts to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release. In June 2022, Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
Ex-Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme dies in prison at 89
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated PressBOSTON (AP) — Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons.Salemme died on Tuesday, according to Bureau of Prisons' online records. Bureau officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more information on Sunday. Salemme's death was first reported Sunday by WPRI-TV.Salemme led the Patriarca crime family in Boston in the early 1990s before helping prosecutors convict a corrupt FBI agent after learning...
Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston
"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest
Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
Police: Fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
liveboston617.org
Driver Attempts to Flee after Crashing into House
At approximately 03:00 hours on Saturday, December 17, Boston Fire, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District E-13 responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle drove into the side of a house at 829 Hyde Park Avenue. Units made their way to the scene and assessed the...
Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother
BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
“Something out of a movie”: Water main break causes road to buckle in Roxbury
BOSTON — A water main break in Roxbury flooded roads and caused Saint James St. to buckle Sunday morning. “This is crazy,” said Meagan Hackett, of Roxbury. “It looks like the entire road just shifted!”. Boston fire officials said a 12-inch water main burst around 6:30 a.m....
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
Quincy man who allegedly yelled ‘go back to China’ and then struck a man with his car is freed on conditions
His conditions of release include home confinement subject to GPS monitoring and an order to refrain from driving. A Quincy man accused of shouting “go back to China” at an Asian American family before striking one of them with his car last week has been released following a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment
South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium. The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.
