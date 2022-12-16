ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness

BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
New York Post

Port Authority cops nab fugitive Mass. murder suspect before he can board bus

Two eagle-eyed Port Authority cops busted a wanted murder suspect as he was boarding a Greyhound bus at the Manhattan terminal, police said Sunday. Victor Carter, 39, was being sought by police in Stoughton, Mass., for the slaying of 40-year-old mom of four Amber Buckner, who was found dead behind her home Tuesday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. Massachusetts cops sent out Carter’s name and photo to law-enforcement agencies, and Port Authority Officers Robert Greff and Robert Pelc armed with both checked passenger lists for the moniker while on patrol at the transit terminal around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, sources said....
STOUGHTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Gang Member And Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

On Thursday, December 15, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Damian Cortez, 34, of Quincy, Massachusetts to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release. In June 2022, Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Ex-Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme dies in prison at 89

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated PressBOSTON (AP) — Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons.Salemme died on Tuesday, according to Bureau of Prisons' online records. Bureau officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more information on Sunday. Salemme's death was first reported Sunday by WPRI-TV.Salemme led the Patriarca crime family in Boston in the early 1990s before helping prosecutors convict a corrupt FBI agent after learning...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston

"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
liveboston617.org

Driver Attempts to Flee after Crashing into House

At approximately 03:00 hours on Saturday, December 17, Boston Fire, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District E-13 responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle drove into the side of a house at 829 Hyde Park Avenue. Units made their way to the scene and assessed the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
crete

Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment

South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium. The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.
BOSTON, MA
