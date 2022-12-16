Read full article on original website
Related
12 best BTS Funko Pop toys
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While they were first a way to show one’s fandom for comic book characters, Funko Pop Vinyl toys have exploded in popularity, depicting not just fictional characters but real-life icons as well. Musical acts are featured as part of...
20 best stuffed animals
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Stuffed animals have many uses. People of all ages enjoy the warmth and comfort of a favorite stuffed animal. Their designs make them perfect bed toppers or mantel pieces. Besides being excellent gifts, they’re a great way to teach your children about new animals or introduce concepts like endangered species. No matter your reasons for hunting down the perfect plush, make sure you take the time to ensure it’s durable and, most importantly, soft.
10 best tech gifts for artists
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for an artist this year, you may be wondering what to get them. They likely already have the basics, like paint, pencils, sketchbooks and other art supplies, but may not have the latest art technology, such as tablets. Believe it or not, there have been numerous technological advancements for artists over the years, many of which can help the artist in your life take their craft to the next level. When buying tech gifts for an artist, taking the time to consider potential applications for gifts and knowing which are the most popular among artists is an excellent way to begin your search.
Best Grinch decoration
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since the movie adaptation of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” starring Jim Carrey was released in 2000, Grinch outdoor decorations and tree decorations have been a common sight in the Yuletide season. The original, beloved children’s book was written in 1957 by Dr. Seuss. The story’s popularity has inspired humorous, festive decorations for the house or yard. The Gemmy: Life Size Animated Grinch will wow any Grinch fan.
Gift cards more in demand than ever this holiday season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In this age of environmental awareness, a gift card has become an in-demand option that lets the recipient choose the specific product or experience, ensuring there is little to no waste. Instead of guessing which smart home device someone needs or hoping you bought the right model cricut, a gift card puts ultimate control in the hands of the recipient.
12 best tech gifts for nature lovers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Is there someone in your life who likes keeping tabs on all the newest high-tech gadgets, yet also loves spending time camping and hiking in the great outdoors? Luckily there are a number of gift options for the tech-loving nature enthusiast. Tech devices can not only make an outdoor adventure or camping trip more fun and comfortable, but in some cases can also provide life-saving assistance. From a convenient hiking GPS to a solar lantern to a trail camera, these top outdoor gifts are suitable for a variety of budgets.
How to ensure you get the best deals while holiday shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you might be wondering whether you can still find good deals on popular products. You can if you;re willing to do a little research and even some negotiating. With the holidays in...
Hidden gems of Amazon that will solve your holiday shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have one or two people on our holiday shopping list who are seemingly impossible to buy gifts for. Whether you’re looking for the perfect something to get that aunt or uncle you don’t know too well, you’re stumped...
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0