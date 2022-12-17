Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
CBS 58
'Do a lot of good': Brookfield plane crash victim's legacy lives on through charitable acts, donations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new bench in loving memory of a Brookfield teen now sits along Milwaukee's lakefront. Daniel Perelman, 18, was tragically killed in a plane crash in Wauwatosa in May. Colleagues of his mother, Ana Perelman, at Froedtert Urgent Care, donated the bench in Veteran's Park, ensuring...
CBS 58
Touching tribute: Tiny Hooves Sanctuary honors volunteer killed by drunk driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A touching tribute to a life lost too soon. Tiny Hooves Sanctuary announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, they're honoring a 20-year-old Racine volunteer who was killed by a drunk driver last week. CBS 58 told you about Johanna Pascoe on Friday. The Racine County Sanctuary said on...
CBS 58
Children of missing Franklin woman, Sandra Eckert, prepare for another holiday without answers
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Holiday stress comes in all sizes. For the children of a Franklin grandmother who's been missing for nearly two years, sadly, this Christmas comes without answers. The last 21 months have been a series of highs and lows for Sandra Eckert's children. They're still waiting...
4-year-old girl dies, caregivers in custody
Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl, and her caregivers are now in custody, police say.
CBS 58
Video sheds new light on bridge death of 77-year-old man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four months ago, a man fell to his death from a Downtown Milwaukee bridge. Now, for the first time, we are hearing what witnesses told police. Police interviewed witnesses in the hour after the tragic accident, and as you will see, even strangers left that day with broken hearts.
CBS 58
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie hosts inaugural Christmas Holiday Lights Tour with 21 decorated houses, hot cocoa and eggnog
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie is hosting its inaugural Christmas Holiday Lights Tour. You can drive through Pleasant Prairie and check out 21 homes that are decked out with lights, garland, music and all of the holiday favorites. The event comes after the inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour. Sarah Howard with Visit Pleasant Prairie says some of the same residents participated and some new homes got involved as well.
Tiny Hooves founder shares story of attack at Union Grove animal sanctuary
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Union Grove is a place for healing. So it's all the more traumatic for the animals there when their peace is broken.
CBS 58
Salvation Army of Milwaukee County setting up for 33rd annual Christmas Day dinner
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is preparing to provide meals for their 33rd annual Christmas Day Family Feast, offering a hearty Christmas dinner to area residents in need. Hundreds of volunteers are set to prepare and serve a homestyle Christmas dinner for thousands of people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
wuwm.com
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee
When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
wearegreenbay.com
Four-year-old dies at Wisconsin hospital, caregivers accused of homicide/child abuse
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide/child abuse that occurred on Friday, December 16, in Milwaukee County. According to a release, at around 5:00 p.m., a four-year-old was presented at a local hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee-area program teaching kids to eat healthier at a young age
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many people make the pledge to eat healthier as their New Year's resolution, but how about making preparations to start the habit even earlier than that?. A group of Milwaukee-area students is learning how to do just that. Food Right is a local nonprofit that organizes...
CBS 58
Robbery related shooting sends 18-year-old to hospital, police arrest three
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 7:04 p.m. near 47th and Hampton. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Officials report that this shooting is related to a robbery....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal Kilbourn Bridge fall, video shows desperate rescue effort
MILWAUKEE - For the first time since Richard Dujardin fell from a raised Kilbourn Bridge in Milwaukee in August, we’re seeing video of the desperate attempt to save him. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee from Rhode Island. His family says he was trying to walk across the bridge to visit a church.
CBS 58
Tips for eating healthier during the holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is infamous as a time for decadent eating, from sweet cookies and pies to savory party dips and ham feasts. One local dietician says that there is a path to take during the holidays that involves living a little healthier. Becky Kerkenbush, MS,...
CBS 58
MPD investigating homicide of 4-year-old child near 41st and Orchard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 4-year-old child. Officials believe the child died from abuse. Police say it happened at a residence near South 41st and Orchard Streets. According to police, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 4-year-old girl was brought to a...
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center
Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
13-year-old girl shot and injured in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near 64th and Villard on Sunday, police say. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
