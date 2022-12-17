ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

Video sheds new light on bridge death of 77-year-old man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four months ago, a man fell to his death from a Downtown Milwaukee bridge. Now, for the first time, we are hearing what witnesses told police. Police interviewed witnesses in the hour after the tragic accident, and as you will see, even strangers left that day with broken hearts.
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
Pleasant Prairie hosts inaugural Christmas Holiday Lights Tour with 21 decorated houses, hot cocoa and eggnog

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie is hosting its inaugural Christmas Holiday Lights Tour. You can drive through Pleasant Prairie and check out 21 homes that are decked out with lights, garland, music and all of the holiday favorites. The event comes after the inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour. Sarah Howard with Visit Pleasant Prairie says some of the same residents participated and some new homes got involved as well.
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee

When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
Milwaukee-area program teaching kids to eat healthier at a young age

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many people make the pledge to eat healthier as their New Year's resolution, but how about making preparations to start the habit even earlier than that?. A group of Milwaukee-area students is learning how to do just that. Food Right is a local nonprofit that organizes...
Tips for eating healthier during the holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is infamous as a time for decadent eating, from sweet cookies and pies to savory party dips and ham feasts. One local dietician says that there is a path to take during the holidays that involves living a little healthier. Becky Kerkenbush, MS,...
12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center

Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
