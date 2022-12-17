Practically each aspiring model is trying to construct and monetize long-term, sticky relationships with clients. In 2022, nonetheless, competing for his or her consideration can really feel like a frightening, virtually insurmountable process. As demand has elevated for decreasingly accessible consideration, some determined techniques have emerged: Hong Kong redesigning its traffic lights to attempt to be a magnet for pedestrians who’re watching their telephones; or an rising variety of brands relying on “dark patterns” in an try to entry extra knowledge and safe extra eyeballs.

9 HOURS AGO