ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Zuccarello has hat trick, Wild beat Blackhawks 4-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0Qhg_0jlgWRg600

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had three goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Sam Steel added two assists as Minnesota’s top line continued its high-scoring ways. The trio has combined for 19 goals since the 24-year-old Steel was first matched with Kaprizov and Zuccarello on the top line 13 games ago.

The Wild are 10-3-0 in that stretch.

“I think all three work hard, on the puck, aggressive, create chances for each other,” Zuccarello said of his line. “That’s what we try to achieve every game. Some games, it’s hard. Some games, the puck bounces our way on our sticks. I think today was a pretty good game for us and, obviously, for the team.”

Jonathan Toews scored his 10th goal of the season and Petr Mrazek had 18 saves for Chicago, which has lost six straight — all in regulation — and 14 of 15 overall (1-13-1).

“Everybody wants to win in this league, so I think we have to understand where our team is playing at right now,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “It’s starting to come back together. ... The last two games, much better. But still got to go up to win in this league.”

Zuccarello and the top line didn’t take long to strike against the Blackhawks. Minnesota controlled the puck in the offensive zone for a long shift before Zuccarello scored with 4:54 left in the first period. Steel sent a cross-ice pass to Kaprizov, who quickly sent a one-time pass to Zuccarello at the side of the goal and Zuccarello redirected it past Mrazek to extend his point streak to nine games.

Kaprizov scored at 8:32 of the second for his 18th of the season, putting the puck on net from a tough angle that found its way in after Mrazek slid backward.

Zuccarello made it 3-0 with 43 seconds left in the second with a power-play goal. Mrazek slid across to defend Matt Boldy, who passed to a wide-open Zuccarello on the back side.

“He’s committed to team-first mentality and then allowing that to translate into offense,” Wild coach Dean Evason said of Zuccarello. “He’s been a real good leader for us all year.”

Toews finally gave Chicago its first goal on the power play 8:27 into the third. The Blackhawks were playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 4-1 home loss to Vegas on Thursday. They are 0-4-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

“Obviously, we’re going through it right now,” Blackhawks center Max Domi said. “I think we all recognize that, but we’re not going to quit. We’re not going to stand down. Just got to find a way to get one here and build on that.”

Zuccarello’s empty-netter with 2:09 left completed his second career hat trick — first since Oct. 30, 2015, while with the New York Rangers. It was also his 13th goal of the season. At 35 years old, he became the oldest player in franchise history with a hat trick.

“Three open netters,” Zuccarello said. “Even I can make all of those.”

STREAKS

Zuccarello has six goals and eight assists during his point streak, which is one shy of his career-best stretch. ... The Wild have a power-play goal in five straight games. They are 18 of 53 on the power play at home, the second-best mark in the NHL. … Minnesota is tied for first in the NHL with seven wins and 14 points in December (7-2-0).

Blackhawks: Host the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Wild: Host Ottawa on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Central Division-leading Stars take on the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (15-15-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (19-8-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Central Division-leading Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens. Dallas has a 19-8-6 record overall and a 9-4-3 record on its home ice. The Stars are seventh in NHL play...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 65 points and is seeking his third consecutive scoring crown. He has a 14-game point streak, the longest active run in the league. Janmark’s second goal was an empty-netter with 3:11 to play.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn’t get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn’t let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, became the first player in Knights history with a power-play and short-handed goal in the same game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry. “They’re in the same league as us,” Boldy said. “Their record is what it is, but no game is a cake walk. You’ve got to show up.” Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal for the Wild, who have won 10 of 12 overall. Minnesota has allowed only six goals during its six-game winning streak, and Fleury provided the Wild’s latest solid performance in net.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms

A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played. The decision was made in part because it backed into the league’s Christmas break, which begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region. Tampa Bay will now travel home after playing at Detroit on Wednesday night. The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy