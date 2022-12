The TCU football team had a strong Early Signing Day on Wednesday, finalizing commitments with 23 athletes in what has become a top-20 recruiting class for the Horned Frogs. TCU saw all but one of its commits sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, with the lone exception being four-star safety Warren Roberson, who remains committed to the program. National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO