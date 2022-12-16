Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Related
WISN
WISN 12 News is taking a look back at Kent Wainscott's career as he heads toward retirement
MILWAUKEE — Kent Wainscott is retiring after 34 years of reporting for WISN 12 News. He came to Milwaukee in 1988 after working at stations in Terre Haute, Indiana and Dayton, Ohio. This week we will be showing highlights and memorable moments from throughout Kent's career.
wisportsheroics.com
Marquette Basketball Ranked For The First Time This Season
The Marquette men’s basketball team has started off the season well. They sit at 9-3 with all three losses coming against ranked opponents. They were also single-digit losses as well meaning they held their own in those games. Big wins against Baylor and Notre Dame give the Golden Eagles some quality wins. Last week, many thought Marquette was snubbed. This week Marquette makes their debut in the Top 25 being ranked for the first time this season.
shepherdexpress.com
Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin
“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
morethanjustparks.com
5 SURPRISING National Parks Near Milwaukee You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Milwaukee! There’s so much more to the Badger State than the Pabst Mansion. In this article, More Than Just Parks gives you some exciting vacation destinations within a day’s drive of Milwaukee. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching...
CBS 58
‘A universal language': West Allis record store is a time capsule of music’s history
WEST ALLIS, Wisc. (CBS 58) — On the corner of 71st St. and Greenfield Ave. sits a time capsule of music’s history. With over 7,000 vinyl albums and 50 years in the community, Record Head has cemented its place as a West Allis staple. The business opened in...
Tiny Hooves founder shares story of attack at Union Grove animal sanctuary
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Union Grove is a place for healing. So it's all the more traumatic for the animals there when their peace is broken.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
wtmj.com
Ascension cuts labor & delivery services at Milwaukee’s St. Francis Hospital before Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Expecting families on the south side of Milwaukee might need to adjust their plans as Ascension St. Francis Hospital announced that it will no longer offer labor and delivery services, instead transferring those patients to Ascension’s Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital or Wisconsin Hospital on the St. Joseph Campus before Christmas.
CBS 58
32 dogs, puppies welcomed to Wisconsin after being rescued from commercial breeding facilities
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thirty-two dogs and puppies arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday, Dec. 16, after they were rescued from large-scale commercial breeders throughout the south. WHS says volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was made possible by the National Mill Dog...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
wisconsinrightnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Drunk Driver Accused of Killing Racine Nurse, 20, Is Not A US Citizen, Has Immigration Hold
Ernest Regalado Rodriguez, the accused drunk driver charged in the crash that killed 20-year-old nurse Johanna Pascoe in Caledonia, Wisconsin, has an immigration hold in the Racine County Jail, according to records obtained by Wisconsin Right Now. Regalado Rodriguez, 21, of Racine, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of...
radiomilwaukee.org
A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S. The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri...
wgtd.org
Fundraiser Launched for Worker Injured in Attack at Animal Shelter
(WGTD)---A fundraiser has been launched for one of two workers who were attacked Friday at an animal shelter near Union Grove. The worker is the lead volunteer at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary and is identified on a gofundme page by his first name, Taylor. According to a post on the Tiny...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Mexican Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI
Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted
BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
AmFam sells downtown Milwaukee building but real estate activity up 55%
MILWAUKEE - In November, American Family Insurance announced it is selling a downtown Milwaukee building instead of developing it, but the news isn't as bad as it may seem. The AmFam decision hinges on the reality that a certain part of their employees will always work from home, but a closer look downtown tells a different story; that the recovery is faring a lot better than in other cities.
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon Bank promotes three employees | By Natalie Schmitz
December 19, 2022 – West Bend/Horicon/Fond du Lac, WI – Horicon Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Grace Bruins, Stephanie Albers and Devin Grant within their organization. Grace Bruins was promoted to Assistant Vice President. Grace joined Horicon Bank in September 2010 and was promoted in...
Comments / 0