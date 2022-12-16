ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Marquette Basketball Ranked For The First Time This Season

The Marquette men’s basketball team has started off the season well. They sit at 9-3 with all three losses coming against ranked opponents. They were also single-digit losses as well meaning they held their own in those games. Big wins against Baylor and Notre Dame give the Golden Eagles some quality wins. Last week, many thought Marquette was snubbed. This week Marquette makes their debut in the Top 25 being ranked for the first time this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin

“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S. The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Mexican Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI

Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted

BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

AmFam sells downtown Milwaukee building but real estate activity up 55%

MILWAUKEE - In November, American Family Insurance announced it is selling a downtown Milwaukee building instead of developing it, but the news isn't as bad as it may seem. The AmFam decision hinges on the reality that a certain part of their employees will always work from home, but a closer look downtown tells a different story; that the recovery is faring a lot better than in other cities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Horicon Bank promotes three employees | By Natalie Schmitz

December 19, 2022 – West Bend/Horicon/Fond du Lac, WI – Horicon Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Grace Bruins, Stephanie Albers and Devin Grant within their organization. Grace Bruins was promoted to Assistant Vice President. Grace joined Horicon Bank in September 2010 and was promoted in...
FOND DU LAC, WI

