ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 113, N.Y. Knicks 106

Percentages: FG .447, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (VanVleet 4-10, Flynn 2-5, Siakam 2-6, Anunoby 1-6, Young 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Boucher 0-2, Hernangomez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anunoby, Flynn, Koloko, VanVleet). Turnovers: 4 (VanVleet 2, Boucher, Siakam). Steals: 7 (VanVleet 3, Young 3,...
Porterville Recorder

Edmonton 6, Dallas 3

Dallas120—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 14 (Pavelski, Robertson), 14:49. 2, Edmonton, Janmark 2 (Kostin, Bouchard), 15:55. Second Period_3, Dallas, Johnston 9 (Marchment, Benn), 0:27. 4, Edmonton, Hyman 15 (Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins), 2:36 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 18 (Janmark), 8:18. 6, Dallas, Seguin 7 (Marchment, Lundkvist), 17:56 (pp). Third Period_7, Edmonton,...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Walker IV 3-6, Bryant 2-2, Christie 2-2, Schroder 2-4, Beverley 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Nunn 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 3, Gabriel, Walker IV). Turnovers: 15 (Beverley 3, Bryant 2, Gabriel 2, James...
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 116, Houston 110

ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116. HOUSTON (110) Gordon 3-11...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 117, Boston 112

INDIANA (117) Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117. BOSTON (112) J.Brown 8-23...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98

Percentages: FG .494, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Simons 4-9, Sharpe 2-3, Grant 2-4, Lillard 2-11, Johnson 1-1, Nurkic 1-2, Hart 1-3, Winslow 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eubanks, Grant, Johnson, Simons, Winslow). Turnovers: 18 (Hart 5, Lillard 4, Simons 3, Grant 2, Eubanks,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 110, Atlanta 108

CHICAGO (110) DeRozan 12-23 4-6 28, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Vucevic 8-17 2-2 20, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 5-6 22, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Drummond 2-3 1-2 5, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 9, White 2-8 5-6 10. Totals 43-86 17-22 110. ATLANTA (108) Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Hunter 4-10...
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit214—7 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 17 (Cernak, Kucherov), 1:29. 2, Detroit, Maatta 3 (Suter), 15:34. 3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 9 (Colton, Perbix), 18:38. 4, Detroit, Rasmussen 5 (Sundqvist, Chiarot), 19:32. Second Period_5, Detroit, Larkin 11 (Rasmussen, Perron), 11:08. 6, Tampa Bay, Colton 8, 13:15. Third Period_7, Detroit, Soderblom...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

No. 3 Houston 83, McNeese St. 44

MCNEESE ST. (3-10) Berze 5-8 0-0 13, Francois 1-4 0-0 2, Massie 1-6 0-0 2, Oday 0-7 0-0 0, Scott 2-7 0-0 5, English 3-4 0-0 7, Shumate 4-11 1-2 10, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 18-49 2-5 44. HOUSTON (12-1) Roberts 2-3 0-0 4, J.Walker...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Vegas014—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Ritchie, ARI (Illegal Check to Head), 14:48. Second Period_1, Vegas, Miromanov 2 (Kessel, Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 2, Arizona, Valimaki 2 (Fischer, Ritchie), 4:45. Penalties_Arizona bench, served by McBain (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:13. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Marchessault, Pietrangelo), 8:56 (pp). 4, Vegas,...
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Mitchell scores 36, leads Cavs past Giannis, Bucks 114-106

CLEVELAND (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn't collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let that happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Second Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 5, 5:48. 2, Minnesota, Dewar 5 (Reaves, Shaw), 16:03. Third Period_3, Minnesota, Boldy 12, 4:46. 4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 11 (Addison, Boldy), 8:54 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Hartman 2 (Boldy, Gaudreau), 18:12 (en). Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-14-19_42. Anaheim 4-12-6_22. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 6; Anaheim 0 of...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy