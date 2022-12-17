Read full article on original website
wisportsheroics.com
Report: 3-Star LB Jordan Mayer Signs NLI With Badgers
It has been a busy early signing day for the Wisconsin Badgers. Today is the day when many of the verbal commits officially sign National Letters of Intent (NLI). One of those commits that have been signed is LB Jordan Mayer who has officially signed his NLI with the Badgers.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Badgers Sign Massive Wisconsin All-State Offensive Player
The Wisconsin Badgers are adding some serious blockers to their offense for the 2023 class. As it looks, Wisconsin will remain “Offensive Line University” for the foreseeable future. Late on December 20th, it was announced that Zack Mlsna will officially sign with the Wisconsin Badgers. This comes after Mlsna announced his commitment back on October 27th.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Wisconsin Badgers Land Incredible Four-Star Wide Receiver
The 2023 class is shaping up extremely nicely for the Wisconsin Badgers. Their defense has landed some absolute studs, however that’s nothing new. The offense, however, has landed some studs of their own as well. It seemed to start with the commitment of four-star QB Nick Evers. Now Wisconsin has added a weapon for their QB. WR Trech Kekahuna is a Badger.
wisportsheroics.com
Three-Star Safety signs NLI with Wisconsin Badgers
New Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has been hard at work ever since taking the head coaching job. In addition to bringing in his own coaches, he has also gotten several recruits and transfer portal players to commit to Wisconsin. On Tuesday, three-star safety Justin Taylor announced on Twitter that he, too, has officially committed to Wisconsin.
wisportsheroics.com
Report: 3-Star Linebacker Tyler Jansey Signs NLI With Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers have quite a class coming for 2023. The Badgers saw many recruits sign their NLI on the first day of the early signing period. This is good news after the Badgers had slow momentum in their recruiting cycle when the program switched their coaching staff. Tyler Jansey, who committed before Paul Chryst was fired, made his decision on Wisconsin Wednesday.
wisportsheroics.com
Report: 3-Star RB Nate White Signs NLI With Badgers
Today is the start of the early signing period for college football. It is the day when a lot of verbal commitments turn into official signings. The Wisconsin Badgers have had a busy day so far getting many of their 3 and 4-star recruits to sign National Letters of Intent (NLI). 3-star RB Nate White has signed an NLI with the Badgers.
wisportsheroics.com
Report: 4-Star Cornerback Amare Snowden Signs NLI With Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers officially have a couple of four-star defensive athletes in the 2023 class. Earlier Wednesday, the Badgers announced that four-star safety Braedyn Moore would come to Madison. Not long after, they announced the decision from another big get, Amare Snowden. According to a statement by Wisconsin Football, the...
wisportsheroics.com
Report: 3-Star CB A.J. Tisdell Signs NLI With Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers saw some big defensive signings Wednesday. The Badgers added two four-star defensive backs on the first day of the early signing period for college football. It’s a great start for new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers saw another decision coming from cornerback A.J. Tisdell, who committed to Wisconsin in the summer.
wisportsheroics.com
Report: 3-Star Quarterback Cole LaCrue Signs NLI With Wisconsin
The early signing period for college football is only a few hours in, but the Wisconsin Badgers are busy welcoming several new players. The Badgers saw several big blockers sign their NLI Wednesday morning. Now the Badgers have a quarterback officially joining the class of 2023. Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue committed to Wisconsin in November and is now a Badger.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Graham Mertz Commits To Different SEC School
The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Initially we thought that Mertz committed to Kentucky, however that wasn’t the case. Today we found out Mertz committed to a new SEC school.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Former Badgers Safety Chooses New School
The Wisconsin Badgers had several players from the 2022 season hit the transfer portal this year. It makes sense, as the Badgers fired Paul Chryst and hired Luke Fickell. The Badgers program will be rebuilt to fit Fickell’s style. One former Badgers defender, who announced his intention to leave Madison in early December, chose their new destination on Monday.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Continue To Climb Top 25 Rankings
The Wisconsin Badgers are off to a hot start this season. They are undefeated in Big Ten play and have some quality non-conference wins. One aspect of their season that has been underrated is how good they are on the road. They are able to go into hostile environments and keep their poise. Last week, the Badgers made their debut in the AP Top 25 rankings. This week, the Wisconsin Badgers continue to climb the Top 25 rankings.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Gets Nolan Vils To Flip Commitment
Augustana Football Commit Nolan Vils commits to Wisconsin. Weeks after the Wisconsin Badgers recruiting numbers were in the single digits, the program has been on a hot streak in landing commitments. The Badgers landed former four-star quarterback Nick Evers this weekend. The Badgers added Nolan Vils, a defensive lineman, to their class of 2023 on Monday. According to Vils’ Twitter page, the preferred walk-on chose the Badgers. He had committed to Augustana Football, a Division III school. But he de-committed and chose the Badgers on Monday.
wissports.net
Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association has announced the six individuals who will be inducted into their Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Madison West Marriott on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023. “It is an outstanding class of individuals, who have been exceptional representatives of not only their programs,...
wissports.net
Week 4 WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll
The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns
MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared his similar experiences with the student who made the tweet. He...
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W Enrollment Declines Again; School of Graduate Studies Continues Bucking the Trend
Total enrollment at the two UW-Whitewater campuses, which has declined for the past three years, has fallen once again. The 10th day fall enrollment, the standard measure of enrollment, was 11,087, a decline of 373 students from last year. Total enrollment when UW-Rock County consolidated with UW-Whitewater in 2018 was 13,059. The all-time record enrollment of 12,628 at the Whitewater campus was in 2016-17, versus the current 10,494.
