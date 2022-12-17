Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Butte County vs. Carey, ppd. Sugar-Salem vs. Bear Lake, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 70, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68
Percentages: FG .377, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Domask 2-5, Jones 2-6, Banks 1-1, X.Johnson 1-2, Brown 0-3, D'Amico 0-3, Wonders 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muila, Newton). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Banks 2, Rupert 2, Hornecker). Steals: 7 (Newton 3, X.Johnson...
Comments / 0