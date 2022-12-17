ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 70, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68

Percentages: FG .377, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Domask 2-5, Jones 2-6, Banks 1-1, X.Johnson 1-2, Brown 0-3, D'Amico 0-3, Wonders 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muila, Newton). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Banks 2, Rupert 2, Hornecker). Steals: 7 (Newton 3, X.Johnson...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52

Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
CORVALLIS, OR
SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
TEMPE, AZ
NO. 3 HOUSTON 83, MCNEESE STATE 44

Percentages: FG .367, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Berze 3-6, English 1-2, Shumate 1-3, Scott 1-6, Massie 0-1, Francois 0-3, Oday 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McMillan). Turnovers: 15 (Massie 4, McMillan 4, English 3, Oday 2, Berze, Shumate). Steals: 9 (Scott 4, Oday...
HOUSTON, TX
KENT STATE 73, NEW MEXICO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .466, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Davis 2-5, Thomas 2-7, Santiago 1-1, Sullinger 1-3, Carry 1-6, Jacobs 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hornbeak 2, Carry, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carry 3, Jacobs 3, Gillespie 2, Sullinger 2, Davis, Hornbeak, Thomas). Steals: 8 (Carry...
LAS CRUCES, NM
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72

Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tarleton St. 114, Huston 56

HUSTON (0-2) Chatman 4-10 0-0 9, Hallmon 0-2 1-2 1, Ellis 5-12 2-4 15, Kelly 2-6 1-3 6, Reimer 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 1-6 0-1 2, Scott 3-7 2-4 10, Shelton 2-3 0-0 6, Burroughs-Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Harmon 2-2 0-0 4, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 7-17 56.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
BALL STATE 58, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54

Percentages: FG .333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Archie 1-1, Moore 1-5, Savrasov 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Brafford 0-2, Finch 0-2, Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Archie, Curry, Finch, Savrasov). Turnovers: 8 (Curry 2, Savrasov 2, Strickland 2, Archie, Finch). Steals: 7 (Strickland 3,...
STATESBORO, GA
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120. SACRAMENTO...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 69, SAINT LOUIS 67

Percentages: FG .379, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (L.Wright 3-3, Minor 3-5, Pruitt 1-3, Polk 0-1, S.Wright 0-1, Hodge 0-2, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (S.Wright 3, Polk 2, Kurtas, L.Wright, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Minor 3, Taylor 2, L.Wright, Pruitt, S.Wright, Thompson). Steals:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mitchell scores 36, leads Cavs past Giannis, Bucks 114-106

CLEVELAND (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn't collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let that happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Orlando 116, Houston 110

ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116. HOUSTON (110) Gordon 3-11...
HOUSTON, TX
NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61

Percentages: FG .559, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 2-3, Berman 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Flanigan 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, J.Williams). Steals:...
AUBURN, WA
SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
LARAMIE, WY
NO. 7 TEXAS 100, LOUISIANA 72

Percentages: FG .439, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (White 2-3, Sigona 1-1, Dalcourt 1-2, Williams 1-3, Garnett 1-4, Brown 0-1, Charles 0-2, Thomas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Brown 5, Fulks 3, Charles 2, Garnett 2, Richards). Steals: 8 (Dalcourt 2,...
AUSTIN, TX
Louisville 81, DePaul 67

LOUISVILLE (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.2, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Carr 3-6, Russell 3-3, Van Lith 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Dixon 1, Van Lith 1) Turnovers: 15 (Van Lith 6, Cochran 3, Carr 3, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Van Lith 3, Russell 2,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Toronto 113, N.Y. Knicks 106

TORONTO (113) Anunoby 7-15 0-0 15, Siakam 17-25 16-18 52, Hernangomez 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 1-10 0-0 2, VanVleet 10-24 4-4 28, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Flynn 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 42-94 20-22 113. NEW YORK (106) Barrett 11-19 4-6 30, Randle...
NEW YORK STATE
Indiana 117, Boston 112

Percentages: FG .469, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Haliburton 6-13, Duarte 4-5, Hield 2-3, Smith 2-4, Brissett 1-2, Turner 1-2, Mathurin 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hield, Nembhard, Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Brissett 2, Haliburton 2, Nembhard 2, Smith 2, Turner...
INDIANA STATE

