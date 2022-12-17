Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 70, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68
Percentages: FG .377, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Domask 2-5, Jones 2-6, Banks 1-1, X.Johnson 1-2, Brown 0-3, D'Amico 0-3, Wonders 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muila, Newton). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Banks 2, Rupert 2, Hornecker). Steals: 7 (Newton 3, X.Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52
Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 HOUSTON 83, MCNEESE STATE 44
Percentages: FG .367, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Berze 3-6, English 1-2, Shumate 1-3, Scott 1-6, Massie 0-1, Francois 0-3, Oday 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McMillan). Turnovers: 15 (Massie 4, McMillan 4, English 3, Oday 2, Berze, Shumate). Steals: 9 (Scott 4, Oday...
Porterville Recorder
KENT STATE 73, NEW MEXICO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .466, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Davis 2-5, Thomas 2-7, Santiago 1-1, Sullinger 1-3, Carry 1-6, Jacobs 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hornbeak 2, Carry, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carry 3, Jacobs 3, Gillespie 2, Sullinger 2, Davis, Hornbeak, Thomas). Steals: 8 (Carry...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72
Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
Porterville Recorder
Tarleton St. 114, Huston 56
HUSTON (0-2) Chatman 4-10 0-0 9, Hallmon 0-2 1-2 1, Ellis 5-12 2-4 15, Kelly 2-6 1-3 6, Reimer 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 1-6 0-1 2, Scott 3-7 2-4 10, Shelton 2-3 0-0 6, Burroughs-Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Harmon 2-2 0-0 4, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 7-17 56.
Porterville Recorder
BALL STATE 58, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Archie 1-1, Moore 1-5, Savrasov 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Brafford 0-2, Finch 0-2, Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Archie, Curry, Finch, Savrasov). Turnovers: 8 (Curry 2, Savrasov 2, Strickland 2, Archie, Finch). Steals: 7 (Strickland 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120
L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120. SACRAMENTO...
Porterville Recorder
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 69, SAINT LOUIS 67
Percentages: FG .379, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (L.Wright 3-3, Minor 3-5, Pruitt 1-3, Polk 0-1, S.Wright 0-1, Hodge 0-2, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (S.Wright 3, Polk 2, Kurtas, L.Wright, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Minor 3, Taylor 2, L.Wright, Pruitt, S.Wright, Thompson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Mitchell scores 36, leads Cavs past Giannis, Bucks 114-106
CLEVELAND (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn't collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let that happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 116, Houston 110
ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116. HOUSTON (110) Gordon 3-11...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61
Percentages: FG .559, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 2-3, Berman 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Flanigan 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, J.Williams). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 TEXAS 100, LOUISIANA 72
Percentages: FG .439, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (White 2-3, Sigona 1-1, Dalcourt 1-2, Williams 1-3, Garnett 1-4, Brown 0-1, Charles 0-2, Thomas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Brown 5, Fulks 3, Charles 2, Garnett 2, Richards). Steals: 8 (Dalcourt 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Louisville 81, DePaul 67
LOUISVILLE (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.2, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Carr 3-6, Russell 3-3, Van Lith 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Dixon 1, Van Lith 1) Turnovers: 15 (Van Lith 6, Cochran 3, Carr 3, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Van Lith 3, Russell 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 113, N.Y. Knicks 106
TORONTO (113) Anunoby 7-15 0-0 15, Siakam 17-25 16-18 52, Hernangomez 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 1-10 0-0 2, VanVleet 10-24 4-4 28, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Flynn 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 42-94 20-22 113. NEW YORK (106) Barrett 11-19 4-6 30, Randle...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 117, Boston 112
Percentages: FG .469, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Haliburton 6-13, Duarte 4-5, Hield 2-3, Smith 2-4, Brissett 1-2, Turner 1-2, Mathurin 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hield, Nembhard, Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Brissett 2, Haliburton 2, Nembhard 2, Smith 2, Turner...
Comments / 0