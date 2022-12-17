Read full article on original website
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for just the second time in six games. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness. Jaylen Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points. Atop the NBA a week ago, the Celtics have dropped five of six.
Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games
HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Anthony finished with 15 points. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth straight. Jalen Green had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 18 points.
Embiid leads balanced attack, 76ers beat Pistons, 113-93
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers used a balanced scoring attack to extend their winning streak to six games with a 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons. Tobias Harris had 17 points, despite early foul trouble, and James Harden added 15 points and eight assists for the Sixers. Philadelphia got double-figure scoring from six players, including De’Anthony Melton (12), Georges Niang (11) and Montrezl Harrell (10). Detroit was led by Jaden Ivey’s 16 points. Killian Hayes scored 12 and Saddiq Bey 11 for the Pistons, who have lost seven of their last eight games.
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as Thunder top Portland again
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 101-98. Gilgeous-Alexander had a good week against Portland. He hit a game-winner as time expired against the Trail Blazers two days earlier in Oklahoma City to highlight a 35-point performance. It was the third straight win for Oklahoma City. The streak follows a five-game losing skid. Jerami Grant scored 17 points for Portland. Damian Lillard scored 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting for the Trail Blazers.
Experience grows in women’s game, a test for young teams
Women’s college basketball has long had players stick around compared to men’s players making frequent early exits to the pros. Now there are more fifth- and sixth-year players thanks to extra eligibility granted because of the pandemic. No. 11 UCLA had the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class headlined by point guard Kiki Rice. They’ve made quick gains even though coach Cori Close says there’s a wider gap “between the newbies and the vets” in the game. She is trying to play her freshman as much as she can to get them the experience they need.
Devils beat Panthers 4-2 to end six-game skid
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.
Celtics’ Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons
BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons. Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November. Boston lost to Orlando on Sunday while Tatum was out.
Vikings’ Jefferson unfazed by big hits, as big games pile up
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson’s ability to hang onto the ball for the Minnesota Vikings might be the best of all of his superb skills. The NFL’s leading receiver has taken plenty of punishing hits recently. Several of them have been penalized. Coach Kevin O’Connell said he believes some of the hard contact Jefferson has taken has not been by accident. Jefferson has 111 receptions and 1,623 yards to lead the league. He needs 342 yards to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record. That was set with Detroit in 16 games in 2012.
Injuries at guard a big problem for Carr, Raiders’ offense
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels knew his team was in trouble even while holding a 17-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots last Sunday. The Raiders didn’t have either of their starting guards, and McDaniels’ concerns proved to be well-founded as the Patriots shut down Las Vegas’ offense in the second half. Hroniss Grasu started at right guard in place of the injured Alex Bars, and Jordan Meredith stepped in at left guard for Dylan Parham, who was hurt during the game. McDaniels says he’ll have a better idea whether Bars and Parham can play Saturday at Pittsburgh after the team practices outdoors on Thursday.
Broncos’ Wilson won’t be easing up after recent concussion
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said after practice he feels great as he returns from a recent concussion. He doesn’t plan on cutting back on his scrambling. He understands the risks and said he didn’t sign up for tennis. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal against Kansas City on Dec. 11. Although he cleared the concussion protocol, Wilson was a spectator as his backup, Brett Rypien, helped the Broncos rally for a 24-15 win over Arizona last weekend. Wilson is preparing to play in Los Angeles against the Rams on Christmas Day.
Black head coaches in FBS drop slightly heading into 2023
Deion Sanders was the star attraction in this year’s class of new Black coaches at major college programs. But the Colorado coach was one of just three Black candidates hired by Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the recently completed cycle for the 2023 season. There will be 14 Black coaches at 133 FBS teams next season unless there are additional changes. That’s roughly 10.5% of all coaches and a drop from 15 at the start of this season. The other new Black coaches are Ryan Walters at Purdue and Kenni Burns at Kent State.
Jaguars, Jets kick off Week 16 still in the playoff chase
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 16 for the second straight season. Both teams have come a long way since the previous meeting. This year, the Jaguars and Jets are in the middle of a playoff race in a jumbled AFC so there’s plenty at stake Thursday night. The resurgent Jaguars are one game behind the Titans in the AFC South. The Jets are one game behind the Dolphins and Chargers for a wild-card spot. Lawrence and Wilson were the 1-2 picks in the 2021 draft. While Lawrence has been outstanding over the past month, Wilson is only starting because Mike White is injured. He outdueled Lawrence in a 26-21 win at home on Dec. 26, 2021.
Shelley wins overtime High Country battle against Skyline 70-68
SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - In a thrilling matchup Tuesday night, the Shelley Russets improved to 10-1 this season with a 70-68 OT victory over Skyline. The Russets stretched a seven-point halftime lead early in the second half, but the Grizz came right back to close the deficit. This one continued...
