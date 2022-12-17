ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Huskers get five in double figures in win over Queens

Sam Griesel's 16 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska closed out non-conference action with a 75-65 win over Queens in Campio's Battle in the Vault Tuesday evening. Griesel, who hit 6-of-9 shots and added three assists, keyed a balanced attack that saw the Huskers shoot 53 percent...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brahmer makes it official with Iowa State

PIERCE, Neb. -- One of the most highly regarded football recruits in the state of Nebraska is officially heading east. Ben Brahmer, who led Pierce to two state titles, signed his letter of intent to play with Iowa State. Flanked by his parents and his two sisters, both of whom...
AMES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Coleman signs with Nebraska over Colorado

LINCOLN, Neb. – Malachi Coleman has officially made his college choice, choosing family time over Coach Prime. Coleman previously committed to Nebraska under former interim coach Mickey Joseph before announcing that he was re-opening his commitment on Dec. 1. Twenty days later, Coleman announced that he was signing with...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Refrigerated semi trailer catches fire outside Auburn

AUBURN, Neb. -- A refrigerated semi-trailer caught fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. The Rief Bros. driver out of Crescent, Iowa, pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 75 just outside of Auburn and unhooked his truck just as firefighters arrived. Auburn Fire Chief Darwin McCollum said the trailer's brakes...
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ice blamed for fatal accident in Missouri

MAITLAND - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident fatality in Holt County on Dec. 19. An accident report says a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Route C near Maitland when it slid off an ice-covered roadway, struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. 50-year-old James...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Robert Scroggins, 92, formerly Nebr. City

Robert E. Scroggins, age 92 of Council Bluffs, IA (formerly Nebraska City) passed away at Midlands Care Center in Council Bluffs on Dec. 17, 2022. He was born on Sept. 8, 1930 in Oregon, MO; the son of Edward and Etta (Walker) Scroggins. He attended school in Nebraska City. He...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Wayne E. Zimmerman

Wayne E. Zimmerman, 86, of Beatrice passed away December 19, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on May 26, 1936 in Beatrice and baptized on June 7, 1936 at home. He attended St. Paul Parochial School and was confirmed on April 2, 1950 at St. Paul’s. He attended Holmesville High School and served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1955 until 1963. He married Vivian Lienemann on February 13, 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Wayne farmed east of Beatrice for many years until retirement and then moved into Beatrice. He was a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Beatrice and enjoyed farming, raising livestock and his grandchildren.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple crashes affecting I-80 at Missouri River bridge

OMAHA, Neb. -- Interstate 80 was closed in both directions around the noon hour due to multiple crashes on the bridge over the Missouri River. Omaha Police were reporting that I-80 was closed to eastbound traffic at the junction with Highway 75. Meanwhile, Council Bluffs Police were reporting a crash...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missouri River drops to unusual low

NEBRASKA CITY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' hydrologic gauge at Nebraska City showed a low of 3 feet for the Missouri River Wednesday. The measurement was the 20 feet lower than its peak in 2019 and the lowest in three decades, according to statistics posted online. National Weather Service records show six measurements below three feet and 11 below 2 feet since 1960. The river dropped to 2.8 feet in 1976 ad 1.4 feet in 1989.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Freezing drizzle makes Monday traffic hazardous

NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until noon today. Freezing drizzle and light snowfall are expected to result in slick roadways and sidewalks. NC Airport reports precipitation from 7 to 8 a.m. with air temperatures at...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City initiating home improvements

FALLS CITY – Falls City is directing $100,000 from its federal pandemic relief funds to strengthen its push for housing rejuvenation. City Administrator Anthony Nussbaum said a recent housing study contained some unsettling numbers for Falls City, like 15 percent of all housing units are vacant and 12 percent are designated as blighted. He said many houses have been vacant for long periods of time and at least 70 are no longer connected to utilities.
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple highway accidents Monday evening

NEBRASKA CITY – Scanner traffic indicates several accidents and alerts after sunset Monday when the temperature started to drop from a high of 36 degrees. EMS reported very slick conditions at an accident scene in Otoe County. A freight truck and Ford F-150 were involved. A minor injury was reported the pickup driver.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County gives go-ahead, for upgrading Big Blue River bridge

BEATRICE – A Norfolk company has been selected to upgrade an important bridge in Gage County, near DeWitt. The Gage County Board has approved the bid of Theisen Construction, Inc. for a total of $444,000. The company, which specializes in bridge construction, submitted the only bid for the project.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln teen in custody for shoplifting and stealing a vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was reportedly shoplifting and stole a vehicle in November. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the Holiday Inn, 905 O St., on Nov. 23 for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers said the keys for a 2018 Toyota...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man charged for alleged role in November homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The second suspect was officially arrested for a shooting from early November that killed a woman in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said 18-year-old Keanu Louis was arrested for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was booked into Douglas County Corrections.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle blaze, in Wymore

WYMORE - Fire broke out in a southeast Nebraska home late Tuesday morning. Wymore Firefighters with help from two other departments were dispatched to 11th and L Streets during the late morning, to a fire in a home off the southeast corner of the intersection. "A majority of the garage...
WYMORE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident on snow-covered road, injures one near Pickrell

BEATRICE – A sport utility vehicle slid off a snowy Gage County road, Monday, injuring the driver...who had to be extricated from the wreck. A Gage County Sheriff’s investigator says the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., about three miles west of Pickrell, at the intersection of West Chesnut and Southwest 58th Road.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen trailer found with unknown lumber in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department found a stolen trailer that was filled with lumber on Saturday. LPD said officers were dispatched to the area of 30th St. and Q St. on Dec. 17 at 7:00 a.m. for a call of suspicious activity. The caller reportedly told officials that they saw an unknown man trying to cover a trailer full of lumber with a tarp.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wendy's in Lincoln robbed by man with gun

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Wendy's manager reported that the business was robbed by a man with a handgun in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Wendy's, 2615 S 48th St., on Monday around 10:05 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the manager....
LINCOLN, NE

