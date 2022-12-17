Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers get five in double figures in win over Queens
Sam Griesel's 16 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska closed out non-conference action with a 75-65 win over Queens in Campio's Battle in the Vault Tuesday evening. Griesel, who hit 6-of-9 shots and added three assists, keyed a balanced attack that saw the Huskers shoot 53 percent...
News Channel Nebraska
Brahmer makes it official with Iowa State
PIERCE, Neb. -- One of the most highly regarded football recruits in the state of Nebraska is officially heading east. Ben Brahmer, who led Pierce to two state titles, signed his letter of intent to play with Iowa State. Flanked by his parents and his two sisters, both of whom...
News Channel Nebraska
Coleman signs with Nebraska over Colorado
LINCOLN, Neb. – Malachi Coleman has officially made his college choice, choosing family time over Coach Prime. Coleman previously committed to Nebraska under former interim coach Mickey Joseph before announcing that he was re-opening his commitment on Dec. 1. Twenty days later, Coleman announced that he was signing with...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Speedway announces new Director of Competition and Promoter
BEATRICE - The Gage County Ag society has named a new eye in the sky at the Beatrice Speedway. Tommy Denton, who has a long line of racing history in his lifetime, will take over the role of Director of Competition and Promoter starting January 1st of the new year.
News Channel Nebraska
Refrigerated semi trailer catches fire outside Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. -- A refrigerated semi-trailer caught fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. The Rief Bros. driver out of Crescent, Iowa, pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 75 just outside of Auburn and unhooked his truck just as firefighters arrived. Auburn Fire Chief Darwin McCollum said the trailer's brakes...
News Channel Nebraska
Ice blamed for fatal accident in Missouri
MAITLAND - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident fatality in Holt County on Dec. 19. An accident report says a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Route C near Maitland when it slid off an ice-covered roadway, struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. 50-year-old James...
News Channel Nebraska
Robert Scroggins, 92, formerly Nebr. City
Robert E. Scroggins, age 92 of Council Bluffs, IA (formerly Nebraska City) passed away at Midlands Care Center in Council Bluffs on Dec. 17, 2022. He was born on Sept. 8, 1930 in Oregon, MO; the son of Edward and Etta (Walker) Scroggins. He attended school in Nebraska City. He...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne E. Zimmerman
Wayne E. Zimmerman, 86, of Beatrice passed away December 19, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on May 26, 1936 in Beatrice and baptized on June 7, 1936 at home. He attended St. Paul Parochial School and was confirmed on April 2, 1950 at St. Paul’s. He attended Holmesville High School and served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1955 until 1963. He married Vivian Lienemann on February 13, 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Wayne farmed east of Beatrice for many years until retirement and then moved into Beatrice. He was a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Beatrice and enjoyed farming, raising livestock and his grandchildren.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes affecting I-80 at Missouri River bridge
OMAHA, Neb. -- Interstate 80 was closed in both directions around the noon hour due to multiple crashes on the bridge over the Missouri River. Omaha Police were reporting that I-80 was closed to eastbound traffic at the junction with Highway 75. Meanwhile, Council Bluffs Police were reporting a crash...
News Channel Nebraska
Missouri River drops to unusual low
NEBRASKA CITY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' hydrologic gauge at Nebraska City showed a low of 3 feet for the Missouri River Wednesday. The measurement was the 20 feet lower than its peak in 2019 and the lowest in three decades, according to statistics posted online. National Weather Service records show six measurements below three feet and 11 below 2 feet since 1960. The river dropped to 2.8 feet in 1976 ad 1.4 feet in 1989.
News Channel Nebraska
Freezing drizzle makes Monday traffic hazardous
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until noon today. Freezing drizzle and light snowfall are expected to result in slick roadways and sidewalks. NC Airport reports precipitation from 7 to 8 a.m. with air temperatures at...
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City initiating home improvements
FALLS CITY – Falls City is directing $100,000 from its federal pandemic relief funds to strengthen its push for housing rejuvenation. City Administrator Anthony Nussbaum said a recent housing study contained some unsettling numbers for Falls City, like 15 percent of all housing units are vacant and 12 percent are designated as blighted. He said many houses have been vacant for long periods of time and at least 70 are no longer connected to utilities.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple highway accidents Monday evening
NEBRASKA CITY – Scanner traffic indicates several accidents and alerts after sunset Monday when the temperature started to drop from a high of 36 degrees. EMS reported very slick conditions at an accident scene in Otoe County. A freight truck and Ford F-150 were involved. A minor injury was reported the pickup driver.
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County gives go-ahead, for upgrading Big Blue River bridge
BEATRICE – A Norfolk company has been selected to upgrade an important bridge in Gage County, near DeWitt. The Gage County Board has approved the bid of Theisen Construction, Inc. for a total of $444,000. The company, which specializes in bridge construction, submitted the only bid for the project.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln teen in custody for shoplifting and stealing a vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was reportedly shoplifting and stole a vehicle in November. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the Holiday Inn, 905 O St., on Nov. 23 for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers said the keys for a 2018 Toyota...
News Channel Nebraska
Man charged for alleged role in November homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The second suspect was officially arrested for a shooting from early November that killed a woman in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said 18-year-old Keanu Louis was arrested for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was booked into Douglas County Corrections.
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle blaze, in Wymore
WYMORE - Fire broke out in a southeast Nebraska home late Tuesday morning. Wymore Firefighters with help from two other departments were dispatched to 11th and L Streets during the late morning, to a fire in a home off the southeast corner of the intersection. "A majority of the garage...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on snow-covered road, injures one near Pickrell
BEATRICE – A sport utility vehicle slid off a snowy Gage County road, Monday, injuring the driver...who had to be extricated from the wreck. A Gage County Sheriff’s investigator says the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., about three miles west of Pickrell, at the intersection of West Chesnut and Southwest 58th Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen trailer found with unknown lumber in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department found a stolen trailer that was filled with lumber on Saturday. LPD said officers were dispatched to the area of 30th St. and Q St. on Dec. 17 at 7:00 a.m. for a call of suspicious activity. The caller reportedly told officials that they saw an unknown man trying to cover a trailer full of lumber with a tarp.
News Channel Nebraska
Wendy's in Lincoln robbed by man with gun
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Wendy's manager reported that the business was robbed by a man with a handgun in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Wendy's, 2615 S 48th St., on Monday around 10:05 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the manager....
Comments / 0