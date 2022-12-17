Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks poised for potentially massive recruiting finish: Prospects to watch
The Oregon Ducks are likely to experience a wild Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period. After shaking off the loss of five-star quarterback Dante Moore to UCLA, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are looking to regroup with a big splash. Here's a look at the most notable names ...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
247Sports
Get To Know: Oregon WR Signee Jurrion Dickey
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from East Palo Alto, Cali. (Menlo-Atherton) native Jurrion Dickey. Dickey was one of the class' earliest commitments dating back to May. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Notable offers: Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, Tennessee and Miami. HOW...
247Sports
Get to know: Oregon RB Signee Jayden Limar
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Lake Stevens, Wash. (Lake Stevens) native Jayden Limar. Limar is the second highly-touted running back to sign with Oregon this class. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Notable offers: Notre Dame, Arizona State, Arizona, Washington and...
Yardbarker
One school ran away with the best National Signing Day
Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
kezi.com
Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
Arizona Football flips Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas
Making a splash on early signing day, Arizona Football has added another piece for 2023, flipping Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas. Early Signing Day is finally here, and head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Football program have had a busy week rounding out their recruiting class for 2023. And...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State to Make 12 National TV Appearances
SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State softball team will make a dozen appearances on Pac-12 Networks in the 2023 season, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Four league series – two home and two away – will showcase the Beavers to a national audience. Head coach...
UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon
UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Gulbranson makes his case to remain the starting QB
There was some confusion among Oregon State fans during the second quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl when backup quarterback Tristan Gebbia replaced starter Ben Gulbranson for two drives. Social media was buzzing with questions about whether Gulbranson had been hurt and would he be able to return to the...
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
Ducks Rising collective announces advisory board including LaMichael James, Cam McCormick; launching baseball initiative
Ducks Rising, the membership-based collective supporting University of Oregon athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities, is adding an advisory board of current and former players, player parents and business leaders and launching a baseball-focused operation to its infrastructure. Former Ducks running back LaMichael James, current tight end Cam McCormick,...
KGW
UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance
EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
hh-today.com
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
KVAL
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Need some firewood?
The McKenzie Watershed Council's Firewood Program is helping rural Lane County residents with their heating needs this winter. The program began in December of 2021, spurred in part to help those affected by the Holiday Farm Fire. It has now expanded to include more of the McKenzie River area communities, helping residents in need with firewood harvested from private properties in the burnzone.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG CHIPOTLE TO OPEN DECEMBER 30TH
Chipotle Roseburg is planning to open on Friday December 30th. Chipotle External Communications staff person Sally Evans told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the first five guests on that day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. Evans said the outlet will be normally be open daily from...
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
