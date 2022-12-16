Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State National Signing Day 2023: Cornerback
STILLWATER – National Signing Day 2023 is finally upon us! Oklahoma State football is set to sign 17 high school and junior college prospects, a number which we’ll be keeping an eye on and adjusting accordingly throughout the day should the need arise. The commitment of NEO defensive...
Oklahoma State National Signing Day 2023: Defensive Line
STILLWATER – National Signing Day 2023 is finally upon us! Oklahoma State football is set to sign 17 high school and junior college prospects, a number which we’ll be keeping an eye on and adjusting accordingly throughout the day should the need arise. The commitment of NEO defensive...
Oklahoma State National Signing Day 2023: Overall Class
STILLWATER – National Signing Day 2023 is finally upon us! Oklahoma State football is set to sign 16 high school and junior college prospects, a number which we’ll be keeping an eye on and adjusting accordingly throughout the day should the need arise. The class is headlined by...
Oklahoma State Rolls to 81-58 Win Over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
STILLWATER – It was an easy day at the office for Oklahoma State as they rolled to an 81-58 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the final non-conference game of the 2022 portion of the season. With the win, the Cowboys move to 8-4 on the season. The Cowboys...
Oklahoma State Commit Lardarius Webb Jr. Tabbed JUCO All-American
STILLWATER – Add another accolade to Oklahoma State’s 2023 signing class. Jones College defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. was tabbed an NJCAA First Team All-American on Tuesday. He’s set to sign with the Pokes on Signing Day, Dec. 21. Webb, who checks in at 5-10, 170 pounds,...
Sean Tyler Sold on Oklahoma State Tradition and Body by Glass
STILLWATER – I’ve said this several times. If Oklahoma State winds up playing in the snow next season then I really think they will have the best offensive weapon on the field. Go back and check out the highlights of Western Michigan’s 12-10 win over Central Michigan in a driving snowstorm. The offensive hero for the Broncos was 5-9, 185-pound running back Sean Tyler who rushed for 177-yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
Mason Cobb Transfers Back West to USC
STILLWATER – Former Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb has found a landing spot. Cobb, who announced he was entering the portal shortly after the end of the regular season, took to Twitter Monday evening to announce he’s transferring to USC. Cobb came to Stillwater from Provo, UT, so...
Jakobe Sanders Heads to OSU Mid-Year and Gets a Jump on Signing Day
STILLWATER – Signing Day is on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Oklahoma State will sign about 20 players with another seven or eight transfer heading to Oklahoma State out of the portal. The portal guys will go about their transfers without much pomp and circumstance. The high school and junior college guys will sign their letter of intent on Wednesday. That include Stillwater center Jakobe Sanders. The 6-2, 300-pound Sanders became known as “Mr. Pancake” by his Stillwater teammates this season on the way to winning the Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Championship in a thriller with Choctaw.
Signing Day 2023 Gets an Early Start Down Under with Hudson Kaak
STILLWATER – When Aussie Rules football veteran and ProKick Australia prospect for American football Hudson Kaak left his home country and the continent to make his official visit to Oklahoma State University he left Melbourne on Friday morning and arrived in Stillwater on Friday morning, actually right around noon.
Oklahoma State Baseball Duo Tabbed Preseason All-Americans
TUCSON, Ariz. – Oklahoma State's Nolan McLean and Juaron Watts-Brown are 2023 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-Americans. A two-way standout, McLean was named to the publication's Preseason All-America Second Team as a utility player, while Watts-Brown was a third-team selection as a pitcher. McLean was an All-American as a sophomore...
