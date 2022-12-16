ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State National Signing Day 2023: Cornerback

STILLWATER – National Signing Day 2023 is finally upon us! Oklahoma State football is set to sign 17 high school and junior college prospects, a number which we’ll be keeping an eye on and adjusting accordingly throughout the day should the need arise. The commitment of NEO defensive...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State National Signing Day 2023: Defensive Line

STILLWATER – National Signing Day 2023 is finally upon us! Oklahoma State football is set to sign 17 high school and junior college prospects, a number which we’ll be keeping an eye on and adjusting accordingly throughout the day should the need arise. The commitment of NEO defensive...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State National Signing Day 2023: Overall Class

STILLWATER – National Signing Day 2023 is finally upon us! Oklahoma State football is set to sign 16 high school and junior college prospects, a number which we’ll be keeping an eye on and adjusting accordingly throughout the day should the need arise. The class is headlined by...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Commit Lardarius Webb Jr. Tabbed JUCO All-American

STILLWATER – Add another accolade to Oklahoma State’s 2023 signing class. Jones College defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. was tabbed an NJCAA First Team All-American on Tuesday. He’s set to sign with the Pokes on Signing Day, Dec. 21. Webb, who checks in at 5-10, 170 pounds,...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Sean Tyler Sold on Oklahoma State Tradition and Body by Glass

STILLWATER – I’ve said this several times. If Oklahoma State winds up playing in the snow next season then I really think they will have the best offensive weapon on the field. Go back and check out the highlights of Western Michigan’s 12-10 win over Central Michigan in a driving snowstorm. The offensive hero for the Broncos was 5-9, 185-pound running back Sean Tyler who rushed for 177-yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Mason Cobb Transfers Back West to USC

STILLWATER – Former Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb has found a landing spot. Cobb, who announced he was entering the portal shortly after the end of the regular season, took to Twitter Monday evening to announce he’s transferring to USC. Cobb came to Stillwater from Provo, UT, so...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Jakobe Sanders Heads to OSU Mid-Year and Gets a Jump on Signing Day

STILLWATER – Signing Day is on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Oklahoma State will sign about 20 players with another seven or eight transfer heading to Oklahoma State out of the portal. The portal guys will go about their transfers without much pomp and circumstance. The high school and junior college guys will sign their letter of intent on Wednesday. That include Stillwater center Jakobe Sanders. The 6-2, 300-pound Sanders became known as “Mr. Pancake” by his Stillwater teammates this season on the way to winning the Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Championship in a thriller with Choctaw.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Signing Day 2023 Gets an Early Start Down Under with Hudson Kaak

STILLWATER – When Aussie Rules football veteran and ProKick Australia prospect for American football Hudson Kaak left his home country and the continent to make his official visit to Oklahoma State University he left Melbourne on Friday morning and arrived in Stillwater on Friday morning, actually right around noon.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Baseball Duo Tabbed Preseason All-Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oklahoma State's Nolan McLean and Juaron Watts-Brown are 2023 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-Americans. A two-way standout, McLean was named to the publication's Preseason All-America Second Team as a utility player, while Watts-Brown was a third-team selection as a pitcher. McLean was an All-American as a sophomore...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy