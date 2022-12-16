STILLWATER – Signing Day is on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Oklahoma State will sign about 20 players with another seven or eight transfer heading to Oklahoma State out of the portal. The portal guys will go about their transfers without much pomp and circumstance. The high school and junior college guys will sign their letter of intent on Wednesday. That include Stillwater center Jakobe Sanders. The 6-2, 300-pound Sanders became known as “Mr. Pancake” by his Stillwater teammates this season on the way to winning the Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Championship in a thriller with Choctaw.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO