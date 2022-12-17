ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Here's why most of King County, farther south didn't get much snow

SEATTLE — With a Winter Storm Warning in place overnight through Tuesday, much of western Washington expected to wake up to snow on the ground Tuesday. But not everyone did. That's mainly due to warmer air that made it all the way north to Everett early Tuesday. Here's a detailed look at how parts of western Washington ended with multiple inches of snow, while other areas got little to no accumulation.
Cap Sante Marina: 2009

An aerial view of Fidalgo Bay, Cap Sante Marina and the north end of the city taken in the summer 0f 2009. This photo pre-dated the environmental cleanup at Seafarers’ Memorial Park, as well as the construction of Anthony’s Restaurant. About Photographer Steve Berentson. A fourth generation Skagit...
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Western Washington lowlands see snow with more on the way

On Monday, light snow will be possible in the morning, mostly around Whatcom County, with slick roads around the North Sound. A few flakes are possible around other parts of the lowlands but we’re not expecting to see much more accumulation on Monday morning. Expect highs in the low 30s. Most of Monday will be relatively dry with the exception of isolated pockets of light snow.
Gear up Snohomies, County preparing for upcoming snow event

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 25°F to a high of 40°F (three degree drop in both low and high temperatures) according to the National Weather Service. Rain/Snow expected late Saturday morning that will transition to a light accumulation of snow by that evening and will last until Sunday.
‘I’m D.B. Cooper.’ Skagit County man says he’s the legendary hijacker in new film

In the film now playing on demand and on a handful of local screens, 70-year-old Rodney Lewis Bonnifield says he’s the guy who jumped out of a Boeing 727 in 1971, disappearing with $200,000 in ransom money. The movie I Am D.B. Cooper, part documentary, part dramatic recreation, depicts Bonnifield and filmmakers going after the long-buried cash near the Columbia River. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO CREDIT: Slow Grind Media)
