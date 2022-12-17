ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Texas RB Bijan Robinson declares for NFL Draft

Robinson was an immediate contributor for the Longhorns in his freshman campaign, rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. He also displayed a dual-threat ability by adding 196 yards and a pair of scores through the air. That production continued the following year, when the 6-foot, 215-pounder topped 1,000 rushing yards and recorded double-digit touchdowns for the first time.
AUSTIN, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Titans sign QB Joshua Dobbs off Lions’ practice squad

This move follows the Bears’ signing of Tim Boyle late last month. Tennessee’s Dobbs move casts more doubt on Ryan Tannehill‘s Week 16 availability. The fourth-year Titans starter aggravated his ankle injury last week, and although he returned to the Chargers game not too long after going down, he is believed to be facing an uphill battle to play this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard facing multi-week absence

The Bengals have won six straight games and now sit atop the AFC North after the weekend’s action, but their defense will be missing a key player for the immediate future. Defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a calf injury, and is now expected to miss multiple weeks (Twitter link via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network).
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings sign former first-round QB to practice squad

This deal makes Minnesota the seventh franchise which Rosen has been a member of in his relatively brief NFL career. The 10th overall pick in 2018, his time in Arizona only lasted one season. That campaign saw him put up underwhelming numbers (55.2% completion percentage, 11:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio) as the Cardinals finished at the bottom of the NFL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies at 72

Former Steelers running back Franco Harris, a Hall of Famer who helped Pittsburgh win four Super Bowls during the 1970s, has died. He was 72. While Harris is best remembered for authoring perhaps the NFL’s signature play — 1972’s “Immaculate Reception” — he finished his career third on the all-time rushing list and was one of the most celebrated players of his era. The Associated Press confirms Harris died in his sleep overnight; no cause of death was provided.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens add G John Simpson to practice squad

Simpson is in his third season in the NFL. After a rookie season that saw him play here and there on the Raiders line, Simpson started every game for Las Vegas at left guard last year. Simpson started only the first two games of the season for the Raiders this season before being demoted to a backup role for both guard spots.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson arrested on nonviolent 'family issue'

Fall River (Mass.) Police arrested Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson on Monday, according to Bryan Lambert and Julianne Lima of Boston25News.com. This is believed to be a nonviolent matter; authorities are calling it a “family issue.”. Jackson, 27, was booked into the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections on...
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

