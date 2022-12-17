Read full article on original website
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
G. Herbo, Michael Amir, Faheem Muhammad, 19 Keys, & Earn Your Leisure Headline REBUILD CHICAGOWHEREISTHEBUZZChicago, IL
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Texas RB Bijan Robinson declares for NFL Draft
Robinson was an immediate contributor for the Longhorns in his freshman campaign, rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. He also displayed a dual-threat ability by adding 196 yards and a pair of scores through the air. That production continued the following year, when the 6-foot, 215-pounder topped 1,000 rushing yards and recorded double-digit touchdowns for the first time.
Titans sign QB Joshua Dobbs off Lions’ practice squad
This move follows the Bears’ signing of Tim Boyle late last month. Tennessee’s Dobbs move casts more doubt on Ryan Tannehill‘s Week 16 availability. The fourth-year Titans starter aggravated his ankle injury last week, and although he returned to the Chargers game not too long after going down, he is believed to be facing an uphill battle to play this week.
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard facing multi-week absence
The Bengals have won six straight games and now sit atop the AFC North after the weekend’s action, but their defense will be missing a key player for the immediate future. Defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a calf injury, and is now expected to miss multiple weeks (Twitter link via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network).
Vikings sign former first-round QB to practice squad
This deal makes Minnesota the seventh franchise which Rosen has been a member of in his relatively brief NFL career. The 10th overall pick in 2018, his time in Arizona only lasted one season. That campaign saw him put up underwhelming numbers (55.2% completion percentage, 11:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio) as the Cardinals finished at the bottom of the NFL.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers shoulder injury, could miss multiple games
The Eagles are the 15th team since the 1970 merger to start 13-1. Their September win over the Vikings currently gives them a three-game lead in the NFC’s home-field advantage race. This would allow for caution regarding injured players, and Jalen Hurts‘ status has now come up on this front.
Jim Irsay assures Colts GM Chris Ballard will return in 2023; Jim Harbaugh on HC radar?
Several teams have disappointed this season, and the Colts are near the top of that list. They have gone from a team that led the NFL with seven Pro Bowlers last season to one with a 4-10-1 squad that just blew an NFL-record 33-point lead. The Colts have already fired...
NFL nixes early HC interview period; will not apply Rooney Rule to interim hires
Around this time last year, teams with head-coaching vacancies were permitted interview candidates on other staffs. Those interviews could take place during the final two weeks of the regular season, but the guinea pig franchise here — the Jaguars — encountered mixed results regarding early interview summons. The...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will likely miss rest of season
Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. While the veteran QB only missed one series, he dealt with significant pain after returning to the game. Tannehill suffered an injury to the same ankle earlier this season, forcing him to miss a pair of games.
Ravens place WR Devin Duvernay on IR with foot injury
Duvernay went down Tuesday with what the Ravens feared was a significant foot injury. After testing, the team is moving its third-leading pass catcher off the 53-man roster. Duvernay would not be able to return until the divisional round, should the Ravens extend their season to that point. Baltimore has...
Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies at 72
Former Steelers running back Franco Harris, a Hall of Famer who helped Pittsburgh win four Super Bowls during the 1970s, has died. He was 72. While Harris is best remembered for authoring perhaps the NFL’s signature play — 1972’s “Immaculate Reception” — he finished his career third on the all-time rushing list and was one of the most celebrated players of his era. The Associated Press confirms Harris died in his sleep overnight; no cause of death was provided.
Ravens add G John Simpson to practice squad
Simpson is in his third season in the NFL. After a rookie season that saw him play here and there on the Raiders line, Simpson started every game for Las Vegas at left guard last year. Simpson started only the first two games of the season for the Raiders this season before being demoted to a backup role for both guard spots.
Ravens CB Marcus Peters expected to miss time
The Ravens offense was a talking point after the loss to the Browns on Saturday, but the team’s defense suffered a notable loss. Cornerback Marcus Peters left the game with what has been diagnosed as a mild calf strain (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). Rapoport adds...
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson arrested on nonviolent 'family issue'
Fall River (Mass.) Police arrested Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson on Monday, according to Bryan Lambert and Julianne Lima of Boston25News.com. This is believed to be a nonviolent matter; authorities are calling it a “family issue.”. Jackson, 27, was booked into the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections on...
