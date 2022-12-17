Former Steelers running back Franco Harris, a Hall of Famer who helped Pittsburgh win four Super Bowls during the 1970s, has died. He was 72. While Harris is best remembered for authoring perhaps the NFL’s signature play — 1972’s “Immaculate Reception” — he finished his career third on the all-time rushing list and was one of the most celebrated players of his era. The Associated Press confirms Harris died in his sleep overnight; no cause of death was provided.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO