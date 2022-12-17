Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
longisland.com
La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach Announces Closing
La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach announced that it is closing its doors for good this week. It was located at 155 Sound Beach Boulevard,. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of La Famiglia Pizzeria,” the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. While...
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff to Open Satellite Resource Center for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals, Families
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 11:30 AM Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. joined with Axis Church leaders, service providers, elected officials and justice involved individuals to announce the opening of a new location for the START Resource Center on the campus on the Axis Community Center at 19 N Country Rd, in Port Jefferson.
longisland.com
Legislator Sarah Anker Presented Bea Ruberto, Sound Beach Community Member, with Proclamation
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker presented dedicated community member Bea Ruberto with proclamation recognizing her as Woman of Distinction in 2022 and her ongoing dedication to her community. In addition to President of the Sound Beach Civic Association, Bea is the co-owner of Pern Editorial Services, a member of the...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Groundbreaking of Cold Spring Harbor Lab's $57 Million Neuroscience Research Complex
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the groundbreaking of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's $57 million Neuroscience Research Complex on Long Island. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory will undertake construction of a new, seven-acre development including three state-of the-art research buildings that will be located on Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's campus at the border of Suffolk and Nassau counties. The 36,437-square-foot Neuroscience Research Complex will further Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's scientific advancement in the areas of neurodegenerative diseases, brain-body physiology, quantitative biology, and neuro-artificial intelligence. Today's groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction for the Neuroscience Research Complex, estimated to be complete by December 2025. Empire State Development is supporting this project with a $30 million capital grant as part of the Transformative Investment Program funding allocated to Long Island.
longisland.com
Nassau County Legislature Honors NCPD Officer with ALS as Top Cop for December
The Nassau County Legislature recently honored Nassau County Police Department Officer Wayne Resnick from the 4th Precinct as their Top Cop for December 2022. Officer Resnick was diagnosed with ALS in April of 2022 yet continued to show up for work for as long as he was able to. “Officer...
longisland.com
LuchaCubano Cuban Restaurant in Riverhead to Permanently Close Doors
The owner of LuchaCubano, a Cuban restaurant in Riverhead, announced that the eatery is poised to permanently close its doors at the start of the new year. On Sunday, December 18, the establishment’s owner, Marc LaMaina, posted on their Facebook page that LuchaCubano – located at 87 East Main Street – would be going out of business on Monday, January 2, 2023.
longisland.com
1st Annual Happy Holidays Afternoon Concert at LIMEHOF on 12/23
The 1st Annual Happy Holidays Afternoon Concert at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will be held on Friday, December 23 at LIMEHOF's location at 97 Main Street, Stony Brook Village, NY. The Blue Oyster Cult and Zebra rocked the house at a special preview event...
longisland.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve
The family of Anthony Scotto Restaurants will be hosting Christmas Eve dinners featuring a la carte dining and chef’s specials. For reservations, call the individual restaurants or reserve your table online. And if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone special, consider giving an Anthony Scotto Physical...
longisland.com
SCPD: Employees at Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford Stores Arrested for Selling E-Liquid Nicotine to Underage Customers
The Suffolk County Police Department has reported that employees at three Long Island stores have been charged with allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to underage customers. Police say that after receiving numerous community complaints they opened an investigation that resulted in the Saturday, December 17 arrest three individuals from three separate businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford were charged with selling e-liquid nicotine – used in vaping – to minors.
longisland.com
Spicy Home Tasty 2 Opens at Former Tofu Restaurant in Farmingville
Spicy Home Tasty 2 has opened in the former Tofu Chinese and Japanese restaurant in Farmingville. The menu is vastly different and anyone looking for sushi will have to go somewhere else. Spicy Home Tasty 2 is serving Szechuan-style Chinese food for takeout and sit down meals. The new owners...
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Manhattan Man Convicted of Assault for DWI Crash that Paralyzed Passenger
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Manhattan man, previously convicted of murder in 1992, was convicted by a jury on Friday of Assault and other charges for a DWI crash that left a 58-year-old woman paralyzed from the chest down in December 2020. Lumumba Woods, 50, was...
longisland.com
Levittown Woman Indicted for Allegedly Stealing Over $150,000 from Ward Through Guardianship
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Levittown woman was indicted on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a developmentally challenged man for whom she acted as legal guardian between July 2016 and June 2019. Luigia a/k/a/ Gina D’Amore, 57, was arraigned...
longisland.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police Seeking Suspect Who Broke into Valley Stream Car, Stole Wallet
The Fifth Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 am in Valley Stream. According to detectives, an unknown male entered an unlocked white BMW sedan that was parked in the driveway of a residential home located on Lyon Street. The suspect removed a wallet containing multiple credit cards before fleeing the scene.
longisland.com
Nassau Police Seeking Suspect Who Robbed Mineola Gas Station at Gunpoint
The Major Case Bureau is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 5:30 pm in Mineola. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male entered the convenience store of the BP Gas Station located at 91 Jericho Turnpike. The subject approached the employee, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied and the subject fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency. There were no customers present and no injuries were reported.
longisland.com
Hempstead Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County
The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of a Hempstead man for multiple Burglaries and Larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Detectives, a thorough investigation was conducted and the arrest of Defendant Lameek Dean, 38, of 100 Terrace Avenue concluded a 9-month investigation into several burglaries and larcenies. The following are the dates and locations where the crimes occurred:
