Long Beach, NY

longisland.com

La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach Announces Closing

La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach announced that it is closing its doors for good this week. It was located at 155 Sound Beach Boulevard,. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of La Famiglia Pizzeria,” the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. While...
SOUND BEACH, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Groundbreaking of Cold Spring Harbor Lab's $57 Million Neuroscience Research Complex

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the groundbreaking of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's $57 million Neuroscience Research Complex on Long Island. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory will undertake construction of a new, seven-acre development including three state-of the-art research buildings that will be located on Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's campus at the border of Suffolk and Nassau counties. The 36,437-square-foot Neuroscience Research Complex will further Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's scientific advancement in the areas of neurodegenerative diseases, brain-body physiology, quantitative biology, and neuro-artificial intelligence. Today's groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction for the Neuroscience Research Complex, estimated to be complete by December 2025. Empire State Development is supporting this project with a $30 million capital grant as part of the Transformative Investment Program funding allocated to Long Island.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

LuchaCubano Cuban Restaurant in Riverhead to Permanently Close Doors

The owner of LuchaCubano, a Cuban restaurant in Riverhead, announced that the eatery is poised to permanently close its doors at the start of the new year. On Sunday, December 18, the establishment’s owner, Marc LaMaina, posted on their Facebook page that LuchaCubano – located at 87 East Main Street – would be going out of business on Monday, January 2, 2023.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

1st Annual Happy Holidays Afternoon Concert at LIMEHOF on 12/23

The 1st Annual Happy Holidays Afternoon Concert at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will be held on Friday, December 23 at LIMEHOF's location at 97 Main Street, Stony Brook Village, NY. The Blue Oyster Cult and Zebra rocked the house at a special preview event...
STONY BROOK, NY
longisland.com

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve

The family of Anthony Scotto Restaurants will be hosting Christmas Eve dinners featuring a la carte dining and chef’s specials. For reservations, call the individual restaurants or reserve your table online. And if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone special, consider giving an Anthony Scotto Physical...
MELVILLE, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Employees at Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford Stores Arrested for Selling E-Liquid Nicotine to Underage Customers

The Suffolk County Police Department has reported that employees at three Long Island stores have been charged with allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to underage customers. Police say that after receiving numerous community complaints they opened an investigation that resulted in the Saturday, December 17 arrest three individuals from three separate businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford were charged with selling e-liquid nicotine – used in vaping – to minors.
OAKDALE, NY
longisland.com

Spicy Home Tasty 2 Opens at Former Tofu Restaurant in Farmingville

Spicy Home Tasty 2 has opened in the former Tofu Chinese and Japanese restaurant in Farmingville. The menu is vastly different and anyone looking for sushi will have to go somewhere else. Spicy Home Tasty 2 is serving Szechuan-style Chinese food for takeout and sit down meals. The new owners...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
longisland.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police Seeking Suspect Who Broke into Valley Stream Car, Stole Wallet

The Fifth Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 am in Valley Stream. According to detectives, an unknown male entered an unlocked white BMW sedan that was parked in the driveway of a residential home located on Lyon Street. The suspect removed a wallet containing multiple credit cards before fleeing the scene.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Police Seeking Suspect Who Robbed Mineola Gas Station at Gunpoint

The Major Case Bureau is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 5:30 pm in Mineola. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male entered the convenience store of the BP Gas Station located at 91 Jericho Turnpike. The subject approached the employee, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied and the subject fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency. There were no customers present and no injuries were reported.
MINEOLA, NY
longisland.com

Hempstead Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County

The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of a Hempstead man for multiple Burglaries and Larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Detectives, a thorough investigation was conducted and the arrest of Defendant Lameek Dean, 38, of 100 Terrace Avenue concluded a 9-month investigation into several burglaries and larcenies. The following are the dates and locations where the crimes occurred:
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

