Vermillion, SD

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another wave of winter weather entering KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecasted to move across South Dakota with snow already falling in parts of KELOLAND. Temperatures lie below zero in many parts of the state, and high winds will work to drive those even lower. Snowfall:. Snowfall throughout Wednesday is expected...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
Bring Me The News

Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.
ROCK COUNTY, MN
Vermillion Plain Talk

Shelley Aakre

Shelley L. Aakre, 74, of Vermillion, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Vermillion, SD with Rev. Carolyn Solberg officiating. Burial will be at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion, SD.
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Van's Powersports comes to Hull

HULL—Hull is the new home to a large powersports dealership, Van’s Power Center, and it is drawing customers from across the region. “It definitely isn’t the biggest town, but it’s kind of right in the middle of a good market, and I think that’s really helped us,” said part-owner Justin Van Schepen.
HULL, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region. Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead. Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings man identified as person killed in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

