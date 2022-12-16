Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Same night, 40 miles apart: Two northeast Nebraska girls basketball players reach 1,000 points
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Two high school girls basketball players in Nebraska joined the 1,000-point club on the same night, separated by only about 40 miles. Niobrara/Verdigre's Josilyn Miller eclipsed 1,000 career points early in her junior season, doing so on a putback in the first half against Creighton on Saturday.
Pheasant hunting season passes halfway point
After harvesting more than 1-million pheasants last season, hunters are seeing no shortage of birds this fall in South Dakota.
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
KELOLAND TV
Another wave of winter weather entering KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecasted to move across South Dakota with snow already falling in parts of KELOLAND. Temperatures lie below zero in many parts of the state, and high winds will work to drive those even lower. Snowfall:. Snowfall throughout Wednesday is expected...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
KELOLAND TV
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA
Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Shelley Aakre
Shelley L. Aakre, 74, of Vermillion, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Vermillion, SD with Rev. Carolyn Solberg officiating. Burial will be at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion, SD.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
nwestiowa.com
Van's Powersports comes to Hull
HULL—Hull is the new home to a large powersports dealership, Van’s Power Center, and it is drawing customers from across the region. “It definitely isn’t the biggest town, but it’s kind of right in the middle of a good market, and I think that’s really helped us,” said part-owner Justin Van Schepen.
dakotanewsnow.com
Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region. Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead. Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
Comments / 0