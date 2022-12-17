Read full article on original website
Particles by XO: Design and specifications leak for first Nothing sub-brand product
91mobiles and Kuba Wojciechowski have collaborated to leak Particles by XO, a pair of TWS earbuds apparently designed by Nothing’s first sub-brand. Seemingly, Particles by XO will be Nothing’s next pair of earbuds after the Nothing Ear (1) and the Nothing Ear Stick, with the Nothing Ear (2) yet to leak fully. While Particles by XO has an unusual design like Nothing products, it lacks its parent company’s distinctive translucent design.
Infinix Zero Ultra launches in India as the country's first 180W ThunderCharge smartphone
2022 has seen the launch of numerous smartphones that drive wired charging times to the edge; however, few are overcome by Infinix and its inaugural 180W ThunderCharge device. The Zero Ultra is rated to charge its 4,5000mAh in as little as 12 minutes thanks to its new in-house technology. Even...
Samsung unveils industry's first 12 nm-class DDR5 DRAM with speeds up to 7.2 Gbps
Business Accessory Storage AMD Zen Zen 3 (Vermeer) Cezanne (Zen 3) Zen 4. In March, Samsung unveiled a 7.5 Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM solution, but only to push the bar higher in September with the industry's fastest LPDDR5X DRAM. While the 8.5 Gbps record set then was not blown by today's new solution, the 7.2 Gbps speed announced by Samsung for the new chips is nothing to be ashamed of. Since the industry's first 12 nm-class comes with the highest die density so far, the wafer productivity has increased by 20%.
Oukitel RT3 launches as a compact rugged Android tablet with a special launch price
Android Business Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The latest follow-up to Oukitel's inaugural RT1 has launched with much the same IP68/69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated build for "enhanced durability". It is also driven by the same MediaTek Helio P22 SoC as its larger sibling - however, the RT3 stands apart with a smaller 8-inch display.
Snappy Sony Xperia Ace IV supposedly takes Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 for a spin on Geekbench
An unknown Sony smartphone, which could end up being an Xperia Ace IV or similar, has allegedly been tested on Geekbench while sporting a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. Of course, it is possible the record is a fake, so fans of both Xperia devices and compact smartphones in general should remain skeptical for the time being. The Geekbench entry, shared by SumahoDigest, states a Model ID of SONY SM4375, with the latter part signifying the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Robo & Kala: Surface Pro 9 5G competitor lands with AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and versatile magnetic keyboard
The Robo & Kala is a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-based 2-in-1 with an AMOLED display. Running Windows 11, the Robo & Kala also contains a magnetic keyboard that you can use via Bluetooth or a physical connection. The Robo & Kala starts at US$799 with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
Apple Mac mini: Apple still prototyping M2 and M2 Pro-based mini-PCs
Over two years have passed since Apple introduced the current Mac mini, one of the company's first devices to launch with its in-house silicon. Since then, Apple has launched various Macs powered by in-house chipsets, as well as several iPads. However, the Mac mini remains on the Apple M1, which sits within a design that is over a decade old at this point.
Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra to launch with periscope camera that 'will shock everyone'
According to leaker Kartikey Singh, Xiaomi is planning some big changes for its next 'Ultra' smartphone, which remains elusive for now. With Xiaomi bringing the Sony IMX989 from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra across to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, arguably one of the former's standout features, it should come as no surprise that Singh believes will turn to camera improvements again with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
CES 2023 | Lenovo introduces IdeaPad Slim 5 14 / 16 thin and light laptops with AMD Ryzen 7000U processors
Lenovo’s 2023 IdeaPad Slim 5 lineup packs the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 U-series processors along with screen options featuring IPS and OLED panels, all in a thin and light chassis that still offers military-grade ruggedness. Available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, the new Slim 5 models also include extended security features plus an AI Engine Smart Power function that optimizes battery life and adjusts performance dynamically.
LILYGO T-Camera S3: New developer board arrives with ESP32-S3 microcontroller
LILYGO has released a follow-up to the T-Camera S2, a developer board that it introduced in 2019. Predictably, LILYGO has replaced the T-Camera S2 with the T-Camera S3, an ESP32-S3-based device. For reference, the ESP32-S3FN16R8 microcontroller has two Tensilica LX7 cores running at 240 MHz, plus 8 MB PSRAM, 16 MB SPI flash, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and WiFi 4 connectivity.
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to support staggered HDR as Pixel Tablet Pro's existence is confirmed
Some new details about the potential Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones have come to light thanks to some efficient code-scouring by developer Kuba Wojciechowski. Sharing the information on Twitter, Wojciechowski revealed that code for the Camera Go app contained mentions of “Husky” and “Shiba”, which are believed to be the codenames for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. It seems that the main camera in the 2023 flagship smartphones from Google will support a staggered HDR feature.
Leakers point to earlier than expected launch for Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leakers have finally shared a precise date for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. Over the last few weeks, many sources have suggested that Samsung's next flagship smartphones would arrive during the first week of February, which would be slightly earlier in the year than the current Galaxy S22 series. According to the likes of @AhmedQwaider888 and @UniverseIce, we may have as little as six weeks to wait for the arrival of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Lenovo Tab M9: Tab M8 successor announced with a larger screen and an upgraded SoC
The long-awaited sequel to Lenovo's Tab M8 is finally here as the Lenovo Tab M9. It brings forth many QoL improvements over its predecessor, such as a larger screen and a faster SoC. However, it misses out on many nice-to-have features due to its affordable price tag. One can purchase it in February 2023 starting at 159 EUR (US$169).
Skyworth Clarus preview touts the mini-LED screen as the world's first outdoor Google TV
Android Audio Gadget Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. With its "durable" metallic chassis apparently rated for resistance to conditions such as exposure to water, dust, insects and extreme temperatures, the Skyworth Clarus is touted as well set up to "withstand the demands of being placed outside for long periods". The OEM also asserts that its display also has the specs necessary to be fully sunlight-visible in its intended use-case.
Google Pixel Tablet: Prototype unit leaks with wireless charging speaker dock
An unreleased Pixel device has turned up on Facebook Marketplace again, a few months after Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prototypes emerged. This time, someone is attempting to sell the Pixel Tablet, which Google last previewed in October. As we discussed at the time, Google will offer the Pixel Tablet with a wireless charging speaker dock, which is also included in the listing.
HTC Vive Flowcus: Official render and hardware details teased for Meta Quest Pro competitor ahead of CES 2023 showcase
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget Leaks / Rumors. HTC has begun teasing its return to the consumer VR market, having released the business-focused Vive Focus 3 last year. According to Shen Ye, HTC Vive's Global Head of Product, the unnamed VR headset will be 'one of the lightest that's on the market' with mixed VR support thanks to colour video pass-through. Additionally, the headset will be self-contained and will support 6DOF controllers with optical hand tracking. Eye tracking remains unknown at this stage, although Brad Lynch asserted last month that this functionality would be available eventually via a dedicated module.
Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam announced with Microsoft Teams certification
Lenovo has launched a new 4K webcam to go with the many IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops it announced today. The company claims it is "certified for Microsoft Teams". It will be available for purchase In July 2023 for EUR 119 (US$126). The Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam, as its name...
RedMagic 8 Pro teased as a premium Android device with a radical design overhaul on launch date announcement
RedMagic updated the UDC-equipped 7 and 7S Pro with a stripped-down, yet much sharper and cleaner, design compared to many of their previous generations. However, the resulting 'notch-free gamer iPhone' effect was somewhat disrupted by the boxy rear camera humps often associated with lower-tier smartphones. However, to say that the brand may have fixed this in the upcoming 8th generation might be an understatement.
