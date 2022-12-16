Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
What the college football world is saying nationally about Oregon’s banner signing day
After the first day of the national signing period comes to a close, it’s pretty common to see recruiting websites put out a list of their biggest winners and losers from the day. They usually highlights schools and coaches who made up the most ground and got the biggest commitments, while others are acknowledge for dropping the ball before crossing the finish line. No matter where you look after December 21, it will be hard to find anyone who is saying that a team had a better day than the Oregon Ducks. Dan Lanning stole the show on Wednesday as the early...
Shannon Sharpe roasts Deion Sanders over amputated toes: 'I thought you was magic'
Deion Sanders had two of his toes amputated last year after complications from surgery. When Shannon Sharpe visited Coach Prime, he had to crack some jokes.
Break Out the Champagne, Cal Wins a Basketball Game
Even with their top scorer unavailable, Bears get their first victory in a dominant performance against Texas-Arlington
