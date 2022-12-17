Read full article on original website
Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest. The baby's mother is being held...
Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
FHP: Man with 3 prior DUI convictions charged in fatal crash in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man with three prior convictions for driving under the influence is facing similar charges in connection to a fatal crash in Martin County. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 57-year-old Michael Walter Holder. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, at Old...
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
Fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
Dramatic Video: Lifeguards pull drowned swimmer out of the water in Juno Beach
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach, the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
56 people arrested in undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach led to the arrests of nearly 60 people, including three for a drug-related murder. Police said the Vice Unit launched the investigation seven months ago after receiving a number of complaints from the community about drug activity.
Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated during fatal crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say they've arrested the woman who killed a man while driving under the influence in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 30, just before 1 a.m., 44-year-old Amelfi Gonzalez was turning left onto Military Trail when she turned onto the path of an oncoming motorcyclist.
'I knew that thing would track me;' Man accused of stealing iPad in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tracking feature on an iPad came in handy during a burglary in Riviera Beach. On Dec. 14, an employee of Legacy Contracting Solutions on Garden Road reported a burglary to police. The supervisor told police that someone broke into four company vehicles. All had window damage and property missing. An iPad was among the missing items, as well as a drill, grinder, wrench set and other construction tools.
Car wash employee accused of getting into DUI crash in customer's car
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A car wash employee is accused of taking a customer's car out for a spin after work and getting into a DUI crash in Boca Raton. Police arrested 20-year-old Paula Valentina Rincon Delgado on charges of grand theft auto, DUI, and leaving the scene of a crash.
Business burglar nabbed after 2-week crime spree in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a string of business burglaries in Port St. Lucie. In one case, the man ripped out a cash register from a CVS store on S. US Highway 1 on Dec. 9, stealing $300. A week earlier,...
'Everybody loves Cari:' Okeechobee County school resource officer dies after cancer battle
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office invited the community to help raise money following the loss of one of their own. Sergeant Cari Arnold passed away on Monday from cancer. The beloved Sgt., who oversaw the school resource officer program for all public schools in...
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
Body of 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee, deputies say
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have found the body of a 17-year-old boy who vanished over the weekend. On Wednesday, deputies said Castaneda's body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Emmanuel Castaneda,...
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run involving golf cart on the Blue Heron Bridge
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a man from Riviera Beach in connection to a fatal-hit-and-run crash on the Blue Heron Bridge four months ago. Willie Joe Shannon Jr., 57, is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Investigators say Shannon...
Coast Guard searching for 9 people off Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Coast Guard crews are searching for nine people in the water after a good Samaritan rescued a survivor of a capsized boat on Sunday. The rescue happened at 3:30 p.m. off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor said he and nine other people left...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian with their car in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies are looking into a hit-and-run that took place on N Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N. A pedestrian was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown blue SUV approached the green light.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
Ribbon cutting ceremony and inaugural ride held at new Brightline Boca station
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s an exciting day in Boca Raton, as a new Brightline station opened Tuesday. CBS12 was one of the very first to experience the inaugural train ride from the Brightline Boca station to Brightline Fort Lauderdale. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer says the...
