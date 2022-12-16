Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Zelensky invokes US fighting in Battle of the Bulge as he insists Ukraine is ‘alive and kicking’ in address to Congress
Ukraine’s president delivered a stirring address conveying gratitude to Americans and asking for their support ahead of what he depicted as an especially brutal winter, during his address to Congress on Wednesday evening.Volodymyr Zelensky‘s roughly 30 minute remarks were punctuated by several breaks for standing ovations and supportive interjections from the lawmakers assembled for his remarks.At one particularly moving point of his address, the Ukrainian president likened the struggle of his countrymen to the vicious fighting that American troops experienced in western Europe near the end of the Second World War, as German forces mounted a last-ditch offensive that...
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
WTO rejects US 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods
World Trade Organization arbitrators have concluded the United States violated its rules in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as "Made in China."
