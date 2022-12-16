The city of Ottumwa announced a number of closings for the upcoming holiday season. City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Building and Code Enforcement Department will be open 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. the next two weeks.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO