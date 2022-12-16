Sherry Graham, 79, of University Park, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Sharon Lee Graham, daughter of Charles Earl and Ruth Geneva (Cochran) Loudenback, was born on December 15, 1943, in Glidden, Iowa. Sherry grew up in Glidden and was part of the 1961 graduating class. After high school, she attended William Penn University, obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics and Sociology in 1966. She was elected the Iowa Home Economics Association president while at William Penn. In college, Sherry married the love of her life, Dave Graham, on April 24, 1965, at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Sherry taught Home Economics and Biology at Deep River Millersburg. She was working on her master’s degree in Kirksville, Missouri, when they welcomed their first daughter, Angie, in 1967. She taught Home Economics, Special Ed., Science, and History at Eddyville from 1968-1970. Sherry became a stay-at-home mother when they moved to Leighton in 1971, and they welcomed their second daughter, Amy, in 1975. In 1978, the family moved to New Sharon, where Sherry was the Activity Coordinator at the local nursing home. They moved to University Park in 2000. She and her husband worked for Pella Corporation until their retirement in 2009.

UNIVERSITY PARK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO