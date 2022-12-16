Read full article on original website
Related
ottumwaradio.com
Richard Hall
We regret to announce the death of Richard Maxwell Hall on December 17th, 2022. Richard was an Air Force Veteran, an Award-winning managing editor of the computer magazines at Thaddeus Computing, a beloved priest at Saint Gabriel and All Angels, and a loving father and husband. He leaves behind his...
ottumwaradio.com
James Daugherty
James Keith Daugherty, 84, of Ottumwa died at 4:04 p.m. December 18, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society-Ottumwa. He was born November 4, 1938 in Ottumwa to Merl A. and Imogene L. Soots Daugherty. Jim married Karolyn Marie Robinson on June 13, 1964 at St. Mary of the Visitation in Ottumwa.
ottumwaradio.com
Patricia Bates
Patricia “Pat” Evelyn Bates age 91 of Fairfield, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, December 16, 2022, at her home. There will be an open visitation from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home. The family will not be present.
ottumwaradio.com
Barbara Merringer
Barbara Jeanne Merringer, 95, formerly of Ottumwa, died at 10:07 p.m. December 15, 2022 at Monroe County Hospital. She was born March 8, 1927 in Mt. Pleasant, IA. She married Jack Merringer September 11, 1949 and he preceded her in death October 16, 1990. A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High...
ottumwaradio.com
Sherry Graham
Sherry Graham, 79, of University Park, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Sharon Lee Graham, daughter of Charles Earl and Ruth Geneva (Cochran) Loudenback, was born on December 15, 1943, in Glidden, Iowa. Sherry grew up in Glidden and was part of the 1961 graduating class. After high school, she attended William Penn University, obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics and Sociology in 1966. She was elected the Iowa Home Economics Association president while at William Penn. In college, Sherry married the love of her life, Dave Graham, on April 24, 1965, at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Sherry taught Home Economics and Biology at Deep River Millersburg. She was working on her master’s degree in Kirksville, Missouri, when they welcomed their first daughter, Angie, in 1967. She taught Home Economics, Special Ed., Science, and History at Eddyville from 1968-1970. Sherry became a stay-at-home mother when they moved to Leighton in 1971, and they welcomed their second daughter, Amy, in 1975. In 1978, the family moved to New Sharon, where Sherry was the Activity Coordinator at the local nursing home. They moved to University Park in 2000. She and her husband worked for Pella Corporation until their retirement in 2009.
ottumwaradio.com
Holiday Closings Announced for Ottumwa
The city of Ottumwa announced a number of closings for the upcoming holiday season. City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Building and Code Enforcement Department will be open 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. the next two weeks.
ottumwaradio.com
8 Burlington Residents Face Federal Drug Trafficking Charges
A joint operation between federal and state investigators of a drug trafficking organization has resulted in eight Burlington residents facing federal charges. Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown made their initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged but have not yet made their initial appearance.
Comments / 0