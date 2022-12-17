HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sheltering your pets in the life-threatening cold later this week is important, but so is making sure they are hydrated. "You're going to have to put fresh water out there two or three times a day," said Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital. "You're going to have to increase the food a little bit sometimes, as long as they have a place to get out of the moisture and get out of the wind."

