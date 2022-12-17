Read full article on original website
Related
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
Great Bend area closings for December 22
Due to Thursday's extra-cold winter weather, there may be schedule changes for area organizations or activities. Report any changes to [email protected], and check this posting for updates throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Barton County Courthouse. The building will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. through Monday, Dec. 26 due to weather...
Visit Santa tonight at Club 1 Fitness in Great Bend
Club 1 Fitness, 3806 Broadway in Great Bend, welcomes you to come visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in their life-sized gingerbread house on Monday, Dec. 19 from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The free event does not require membership to Club 1. You can enjoy a cup of...
No work ‘extension'...Krug to retire after 33 years in Great Bend
Donna Krug grew up on a farm, northeast of Washington, Kansas, just a few miles away from Mill Creek. Following high school, Krug stayed close to home and attended Kansas State University. Although just an hour away from home, K-State appeared intimidating at first to Krug. “K-State was a pretty...
Great Bend Fire Dept. makes two new hires
Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick spent a few moments introducing the fire department’s latest hires at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. The governing body welcomed Neslon Neuberger and Joel Mosqueda. "We've hired both in the last three weeks," said McCormick. "They'll finish their four-week training this...
GBHS wrestlers benefitting from USD 428 purchase of CUNA property
The Panther wrestlers were on the prowl Monday in search of new habitat. They found it in the east outbuilding on the former CUNA Mutual complex located just off the 281 Bypass. The USD 428 Great Bend district purchased the complex at a discounted price back in September. GBHS Wrestling Coach Nathan Broeckelman said it was exciting to move into the new building, which will be called The Lair.
The Grinch makes special deliveries for Hutchinson bakery
The Grinch made special deliveries Monday for a Hutchinson bakery.
30th and Lucille intersection on agenda for council Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is going to talk about the 30th and Lucille intersection again on Tuesday as part of its last meeting of 2022. There was controversy early in the school year after the temporary light at that intersection that had been placed there during the construction of the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks had been taken down.
Fort Larned National Historic Site holiday closures
Fort Larned National Historic Site will be closed on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, and New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. Please visit our website for pictures and information about the fort, as well as its role in U.S. history and the history of the Santa Fe Trail. The fort will reopen on Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 2, for its regular business hours of 8:30 to 4:30.
greatbendpost.com
Gary Brack, age 66
Gary Laverne Brack, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Great Bend, to Daylon and Roberta (Spitzmiller) Brack. He married Charla Geier and they later divorced. He then married Mary (Richmond) and they later divorced also. A Wichita...
Great Bend area children can learn about the Vietnam War impact
In late November it was announced the Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica is coming to Great Bend next May. The three-quarter replica from the memorial in Washington D.C. travels across the country to give citizens a chance to view the memorial that may not be able to travel to Washington. Larry...
Great Bend warns citizens of water meters possibly freezing
Central Kansas has seen some cold temperatures already, but as we officially enter the start of winter, the true blustery weather is arriving. Starting Thursday, there will be three straight days with highs set below freezing, including Thursday’s high of negative two. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis reminded...
The market is down, but Great Bend recycling center remains open
The market for recycling is currently down, but Sunflower Diversified Services in Great Bend continues to keep the recycling center open to keep items out of the landfill. Sunflower Recycling Director Shawn Bates said a bunch of containers full of recycled materials were scheduled to go to Southeast Asia. During the shipment, the company in Southeast Asia cancelled all their orders. The materials came back to the United States forcing the mills to be loaded with cardboard and plastic.
(WATCH) Tuesday on Sports Day
- Great Bend High School Pep Band drummer August Siefkes who will talk about her experiences at Panther sporting events and some places her drumming skills will be taking her in the future. - Great Bend Panther Wrestling coach Nathan Broeckelman who will talk about his girls wrestling team as...
Fresh water and warm, dry space important for pets
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sheltering your pets in the life-threatening cold later this week is important, but so is making sure they are hydrated. "You're going to have to put fresh water out there two or three times a day," said Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital. "You're going to have to increase the food a little bit sometimes, as long as they have a place to get out of the moisture and get out of the wind."
Gallery: Kansas motor home explodes, property owner flown to Wichita for burn treatment
A motor home in central Kansas exploded Saturday morning, injuring the property owner.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
Hoisington Animal Control: Reminder to keep pets inside
Temperatures will be dropping into the negatives this week in Barton County with a good chance for blistery conditions leading up to Thursday. Hoisington Animal Control Officer Dolores Kipper said animals can withstand the cold somewhat better than humans, but only so much. Dogs, for example, can easily get frozen paws if let outside too long.
City of Great Bend names new interim leadership duo
After Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis announced his resignation Dec. 5, the Great Bend Great Bend City Council announced steps were underway to find Francis' replacement. At Monday's meeting, the governing body approved Assistant City Administrator Logan Burns to become the interim administrator and Police Chief Steve Haulmark will...
Schremmer Named to CSC Academic All-America Team
AUSTIN, Texas – Fort Hays State sophomore Alex Schremmer was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Team on Tuesday (Dec. 20). Schremmer was a second-team selection as a special teams player after serving as a kick and punt returner in 2022. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals nationwide vote on the Academic All-America Team, which reflects both academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0