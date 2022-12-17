ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with UK, Italy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously...
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (December 8, 2022)

As of December 8, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $15.0 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $13.6 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). James Dyson is the...
The Jewish Press

Construction to Start on ‘Electricity Highway’ Connecting Israel, Cyprus and Greece

(JNS) It will be the world’s longest and deepest underwater power cable, crossing the Mediterranean seabed bridging Asia and Europe. The EuroAsia Interconnector, nicknamed the “energy highway,” will connect the national electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece. Over a decade in the planning, construction on the...
Reuters

Saudi Arabia signs MoU with China's Huawei -statement

CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) on Thursday on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.
Reuters

Japan, Britain and Italy join forces on new combat jet

TOKYO/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan, Britain and Italy are merging their next-generation jet fighter projects in a ground-breaking partnership spanning Europe and Asia that is Japan's first major industrial defence collaboration beyond the United States since World War Two.
demolitionandrecycling.media

India’s alternative to China’s Belt and Road

India has accelerated the amount of money that it lends to countries in Asia to spend on infrastructure projects in what could be seen as direct competition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). According to a report in the Financial Times, lending through India’s development partnership administration, by...
defensenews.com

Two ways NATO plans to harness disruptive tech in 2023

STUTTGART, Germany — NATO is creating organizations within the alliance that can harness dual-use technologies in critical areas such as artificial intelligence, space, quantum computing and biotechnology for defense. The alliance introduced two entities this year that are meant to support startups and academic institutions working on so-called emerging...

