General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 to arrive in 12 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive a rare second payment at the end of the month, giving them a combined total of $1,755 in SSI benefits for the month of December.
West Africa power vacuum is being filled by Russia
Now is the time to build a foundation that Russia cannot manipulate, and the West can no longer overlook.
KEYT
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world’s most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia — and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. “We...
Citrus County Chronicle
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with UK, Italy
TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (December 8, 2022)
As of December 8, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $15.0 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $13.6 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). James Dyson is the...
Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart
MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chinese brands account for almost a third of Russia's car market, data shared with Reuters shows, as the sector more than any other shows China's growing importance to the economy following the exodus of Western companies.
Several potential buyers in talks over Lukoil-owned refinery, Italy says
ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are several Italian and international investors interested in a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily, Italy's industry ministry said on Friday, adding talks over the sale of the asset were ongoing and proved the value of the plant.
The Jewish Press
Construction to Start on ‘Electricity Highway’ Connecting Israel, Cyprus and Greece
(JNS) It will be the world’s longest and deepest underwater power cable, crossing the Mediterranean seabed bridging Asia and Europe. The EuroAsia Interconnector, nicknamed the “energy highway,” will connect the national electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece. Over a decade in the planning, construction on the...
Ghana sets relief measures for banks participating in local debt exchange
ACCRA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has laid out relief measures for banks that participate in the government's domestic debt exchange in a bid to allay their worries over its potential impact, it said in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.
Exclusive-IMF and Ghana expected to reach staff-level agreement by Tuesday - sources
ACCRA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ghana are expected to reach a staff-level agreement on a loan deal by Tuesday at the latest, said three sources with knowledge of the ongoing talks.
How Abu Dhabi is creating a new generation of AI experts
Two years since its launch, Mohamed Bin Zayed's University of Artificial Intelligence celebrates its first class of graduates -- an important milestone for the UAE's AI ambitions.
The best passport in the world is from United Arab Emirates. Here are the special perks
While there’s the fun side of leisure like going to the beach, eating your own weight in ice cream, or sourcing deals in duty-free shops, there’s also the less glamorous side—applying for visas, fighting with your travel companion, and making sure your passport still exists. But with...
Saudi Arabia signs MoU with China's Huawei -statement
CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) on Thursday on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.
Japan, Britain and Italy join forces on new combat jet
TOKYO/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan, Britain and Italy are merging their next-generation jet fighter projects in a ground-breaking partnership spanning Europe and Asia that is Japan's first major industrial defence collaboration beyond the United States since World War Two.
demolitionandrecycling.media
India’s alternative to China’s Belt and Road
India has accelerated the amount of money that it lends to countries in Asia to spend on infrastructure projects in what could be seen as direct competition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). According to a report in the Financial Times, lending through India’s development partnership administration, by...
Netherlands plans new curbs on chip-making equipment sales to China -Bloomberg News
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Netherlands plans new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China and a deal could be announced next month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
UK, Japan, Italy fighter jet project door still open to others: BAE CEO
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of BAE Systems (BAES.L) said that Japan, Britain and Italy's fighter jet project has enough partners to proceed as it is, but he didn't rule out a future partnership with a rival French, German and Spanish fighter jet project.
Germany could become Europe's big semiconductor producer - Scholz
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany could become Europe's big producer of semiconductors thanks to investments being made in the field, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a digital summit on Friday.
defensenews.com
Two ways NATO plans to harness disruptive tech in 2023
STUTTGART, Germany — NATO is creating organizations within the alliance that can harness dual-use technologies in critical areas such as artificial intelligence, space, quantum computing and biotechnology for defense. The alliance introduced two entities this year that are meant to support startups and academic institutions working on so-called emerging...
