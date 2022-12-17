ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Farm XP in the Fortnite Reboot Rally 2022

The Fortnite Reboot Rally stepped back last week. It gives fans the opportunity to return to the game and really boost their XP. This is fantastic news, the battle pass is still well underway in the game! With multiple quests and more goals, this is a great way to grow XP and the level of production.
13 million players played Fallout 76. Bethesda shared statistics for 2022

Fallout 76 reached 33.5 million players, Bethesda announced in an interesting infographic with all the 2022 numbers for the post-apocalyptic RPG, and backtracks show how the developers were able to make up for a not-so-great launch. Fallout 76 has grown tremendously over the past year, with players from around the...
Save $40 on this powerful robot, with a battery powered keyboard

What matters to gaming is the fact that switching to a mechanical keyboard is a very big difference. I have changed the mind for a year. I won’t look back. From the pleasant click-clack sound of the keys to the colourful RGB lighting, it is very enjoyable, especially if you’re playing the game or writing. If you want a mechanical keyboard, then you’re all right. Best Buys currently sells the VR-powered mechanical gaming keyboard for a 59-yellow price. The keyboard has a lot of things to offer.
A Surprising Sequel To a 90s Thriller Hopes Blow Fans Away in Summer 2024

The beloved 90s-inspired film Twister is coming back to the theaters nearly thirty years after its original release. And instead of being re-released in theaters, a full-blown sequel, Twisters, is due to be released in the summer of 2024. Director Lee Issac Chung and writer Mark L. Smith are the group to create the long-awaited sequel.
Activision Blizzard COO leaves for the Metaverse

A new news has emerged that in 2023, Daniel Alegre has moved into Web3. He has done that in the Web3 timeline and was appointed director of Yuga Labs as well as the predecessor Nicole Muniz. Activision Blizzard are the team behind Call Of Duty and World of Warcraft making...
What does the hell are you thinking? We are going to the game with more money

The new Deals with Gold week has started and from now on you can save up some special Xbox offers. From now on, you can put games and extensions in the virtual shopping cart, for an all-time price. All Xbox One offerings (except Kinect games) and Xbox 360 titles marked backward compatible (AK) can also be played on Xbox X|S. No deal with Gold (DS) only offers require an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Fortnite’s best armor is a game changer, but why?

It’s safe to say that best weapons in Fortnite chapter 4 are definitely here to make a difference to the game. With the new rifle pool comes all the opinions that we genuinely need about what the best weapons in Fortnite are now. Play style and preference certainly bring to it, but despite that, some guns stand taller than the rest.
Pokemon Go’s First Community Day of 2023 adds a new Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go’s December Community Day was held this weekend, so Niantic is already planning to move around next month. The developer announced plans for the first Community Day of 2023, where the Pokemon Chespin will be brought into attention. The event will be held on January 7th at 2 and runs until 5 o’clock. The Pokemon Go competition was conceived for the first time in the game.
Pirates Dynasty wants to become the Terror of the Caribbean

What is the symphony of pirates? Yes, you usually do that. We make no excuses for this joke, or for not wishing to ignore the apostrophe in the Pirates Dynasty. But we plan on bringing back that seafaring sequel to Medieval Dynasty. We were laughing in that one since Xbox went wrong.
Next, the Sonic Prime review anti-sonic boom is on Netflix

Sonic Prime this is Sonics sixth attempt at a TV show (pic: Netflix). After the comedy focused on Sonic Boom, Sonic Prime is not only its polar opposite, but exemplifies why the franchise has run through such a long time. The franchise’s 30th anniversary last year passed in 2022, the...
Pokemon: Ash’s original voice actor breaks silence on his exit

It’s difficult to believe, but truth hurts often more than ever. Early this week the world learned that Ashketchum is planning on abandoning Pokemon anime. The IP is ready to shift its focus to new anime heroes. And, of course, there are all eyes on Ash ahead of the farewell tour. That includes his own singer, and Ash’s original voice is breaking their silence now on his upcoming vacation.
After starting shopping, the WoW player reached significant milestone

It’s a tedious task for most World of Warcraft players who would like to get the rare Renown recipes or get the Tuskarr transmogs on a hard basis. As much as the whole community still has a long way to go before joining the Iskaara Tuskarr family, this WoW player found a quick and efficient way to regain the popular reputation of this beloved faction.
Final Fantasy VII remake: The voice-actors are infuriated

One of the major role-playing games which Square Enix is currently working on is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. According to unsubstantiated reports, the casting for the voice actors will be made again at least in the English language version. The Final Fantasy series continues to be a new one. First,...
Steam: The new offers are coming after the Winter Sale 2022

Steam lures shoppers with a new game sale in the middle of the week. The download platform is extending the discount for selected PC games and the new deals are live in the Midweek Madness section. In the offers, you’ll discover Sonic Frontiers, which has been reduced by thirty percent and currently available for 41.99 euros. Digital Deluxe Edition is available for 48.99 Euros and 30 percent discount. You also can try Naraka: Bladepoint on your behalf till Thursday, 7 p.m.

