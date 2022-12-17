Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Clarinda residents reminded of snow ordinance
(Clarinda) -- With a major winter storm threatening KMAland, Clarinda residents are reminded of the city's snow removal ordinance. Clarinda's ordinance states that no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any city street obstructing snow removal with an accumulation of two inches or more. City officials say any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of the ordinance may be impounded, and the vehicle's registered owner will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.
kmaland.com
Sorensen, Gibilisco reappointed to city positions
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is praising two city employees receiving new terms. By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council reappointed City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to another two-year term. Sorensen has been serving in the position since June of 2014, when he succeeded the late Bob Norris. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says the city is fortunate to have Sorensen as its city attorney.
kmaland.com
Inside the Baird Christmas lights display
(Red Oak) --- For almost half a century, KMAland residents have included the Baird family's Christmas lights display on their holiday itinerary. From a simple string of lights donated to Montgomery County farmer Jack Baird, the display morphed into a vast menagerie of decorated buildings and animated characters. And, a steady stream of vehicles drove past the Baird residence at 1233 E Avenue north of Red Oak Sunday evening, when KMA News got a close-up glimpse at the entire operation. Jack Baird's son Chris tells KMA News visitation has been brisk since the display was lit for the first time this season December 10th.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Boys Basketball): Harlan 80 Clarinda 54
The Harlan girls pulled away late while the Harlan boys displayed wire-to-wire dominance in a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night.
kmaland.com
Wind chill warning Wednesday night to Saturday in KMAland
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills later this week. The weather service in Valley, Nebraska says a wind chill warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday to noon Saturday. The warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Fremont counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Shen council passes pipeline position resolution
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council is the latest to weigh in on the contentious carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday evening, the council approved a resolution objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline, which would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page and Montgomery counties, carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. The resolution also opposes the use of eminent domain to acquire property for the project, which would serve 31 ethanol plants, including Green Plain's Shenandoah facility and 11 others in Iowa. Jan Norris of Montgomery County is among the landowners impacted by the proposed pipeline. Norris urged the council to adopt the resolution, citing the dangers of transporting carbon dioxide through pipelines, and objections to using eminent domain.
kmaland.com
Gretna's Goldman chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman has committed to Nebraska. Goldman -- a 3-star prospect -- chose the Huskers over offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis and Missouri.
kmaland.com
Page County Community Foundation opens spring grant program application window
(Clarinda) -- Non-profits in Page County looking for a financial boost once again have a grant opportunity through the Page County Community Foundation. The Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa recently announced the opening of the Spring 2023 grant cycle application window for the various county community foundations, including Page County. The organization puts on the grant program in Page County in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and Greater Shenandoah Foundation. Iowa Foundations Director Sunni Kamp says roughly $130,000 will be available for eligible projects in Page County.
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
kmaland.com
Herold inks with Kansas
(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
kmaland.com
Led by four-senior starting group, Atlantic girls off to best start in years
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball is off to one of its best starts in years, and Coach Dan Vargason’s squad is doing it behind a four-senior starting lineup with plenty of experience. “We’re pleased to be sitting at 6-3,” Vargason told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. “We’re...
kmaland.com
Nebraska flips North Dakota commit Maciejczak
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska picked up a commitment from former North Dakota commit Jason Maciejczak on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Maciejczak of Pierre, South Dakota announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media. Maciejczak is ranked No. 3 in the state of South Dakota and No. 226 as a...
