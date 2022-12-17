(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council is the latest to weigh in on the contentious carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday evening, the council approved a resolution objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline, which would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page and Montgomery counties, carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. The resolution also opposes the use of eminent domain to acquire property for the project, which would serve 31 ethanol plants, including Green Plain's Shenandoah facility and 11 others in Iowa. Jan Norris of Montgomery County is among the landowners impacted by the proposed pipeline. Norris urged the council to adopt the resolution, citing the dangers of transporting carbon dioxide through pipelines, and objections to using eminent domain.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO