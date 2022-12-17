Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Free game No. 7 at Epic Games: A ray tracing game awaits
The new order, 21.12.2022 at 18:40 by Thilo Bayer Wolfenstein, takes place at Epic Games in New York. At five p.m. sharp, Epic has again lifted the veil on the seventh mysterious game that will be given away for 24 hours around Christmas. After five indie games and a blockbuster (Wolfenstein new order), Lego Builders Journey is an absolute joy to watch and fortify a beautiful ray tracing building game.
game-news24.com
Farm XP in the Fortnite Reboot Rally 2022
The Fortnite Reboot Rally stepped back last week. It gives fans the opportunity to return to the game and really boost their XP. This is fantastic news, the battle pass is still well underway in the game! With multiple quests and more goals, this is a great way to grow XP and the level of production.
game-news24.com
13 million players played Fallout 76. Bethesda shared statistics for 2022
Fallout 76 reached 33.5 million players, Bethesda announced in an interesting infographic with all the 2022 numbers for the post-apocalyptic RPG, and backtracks show how the developers were able to make up for a not-so-great launch. Fallout 76 has grown tremendously over the past year, with players from around the...
game-news24.com
PlayStation VR2: Presentation at CES 2023 confirmed that the presentation of the game was well-known
Dennis Leschnikowski 12/20/2022 6:43 o’clock. Since Sony announced that the company will come to the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 and present the virtual reality headset PlayStation VR2, among other things. The presentation will be held during a press conference. Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023 for short) is traditionally the...
game-news24.com
What does the hell are you thinking? We are going to the game with more money
The new Deals with Gold week has started and from now on you can save up some special Xbox offers. From now on, you can put games and extensions in the virtual shopping cart, for an all-time price. All Xbox One offerings (except Kinect games) and Xbox 360 titles marked backward compatible (AK) can also be played on Xbox X|S. No deal with Gold (DS) only offers require an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
game-news24.com
Activision Blizzard COO leaves for the Metaverse
A new news has emerged that in 2023, Daniel Alegre has moved into Web3. He has done that in the Web3 timeline and was appointed director of Yuga Labs as well as the predecessor Nicole Muniz. Activision Blizzard are the team behind Call Of Duty and World of Warcraft making...
game-news24.com
After starting shopping, the WoW player reached significant milestone
It’s a tedious task for most World of Warcraft players who would like to get the rare Renown recipes or get the Tuskarr transmogs on a hard basis. As much as the whole community still has a long way to go before joining the Iskaara Tuskarr family, this WoW player found a quick and efficient way to regain the popular reputation of this beloved faction.
game-news24.com
The Challenger Cups. Chapter 4
The new chapter and the new set of pro matches will begin in 2023. There’s just a beginning of Fortnite. For one thing, pro Fortnite hasn’t yet climbed up to the heights of other games. And that doesn’t mean fans can’t keep up with all of the action, as long as they can find out where they should start looking. Since start in 2023, almost the time is now for the Challenger Cups in Fortnite chapter four!
game-news24.com
Wisdom Gaming With its Attractive Technology It turns into a home of T-Wolves Gaming
Wisdom Gaming announced a new partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves over their Mall of America gaming space. The deal will form the new esports deal between the two companies. The studios will become the home of T-Wolves Gaming, the official esports group of the NBA team. Part of the partnership includes the T-Wolves helping build their new facility at Wisdom Gaming Studios and ultimately help bridge the gap between esports and traditional sports more than it has now been when a professional team worked with an esports company outside the traditional sponsorship model.
game-news24.com
Fortnite’s best armor is a game changer, but why?
It’s safe to say that best weapons in Fortnite chapter 4 are definitely here to make a difference to the game. With the new rifle pool comes all the opinions that we genuinely need about what the best weapons in Fortnite are now. Play style and preference certainly bring to it, but despite that, some guns stand taller than the rest.
game-news24.com
BetBoom Xmas shows Team Spirit, Virtus.pro and Entity as well
The Christmas Brawl for BetBoom is organized by the best Eastern Europens. Apart from the main event being known as the powerhouse, Team Spirit and Virtus.pro, it invited many more Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) staples. While the group stage games are currently going on, here is a glimpse of the...
game-news24.com
After Gotham Knights, WB Games Montreal is working on a new DC Comics game: is that Superman?
A rumor is emerging about WB Games Montrealthe team that developed Gotham Knights and had already started working on the next game, a title that looks like a DC Comics superhero and could be worried about Superman. We all know that the players aren’t willing to do any damage or...
game-news24.com
Save $40 on this powerful robot, with a battery powered keyboard
What matters to gaming is the fact that switching to a mechanical keyboard is a very big difference. I have changed the mind for a year. I won’t look back. From the pleasant click-clack sound of the keys to the colourful RGB lighting, it is very enjoyable, especially if you’re playing the game or writing. If you want a mechanical keyboard, then you’re all right. Best Buys currently sells the VR-powered mechanical gaming keyboard for a 59-yellow price. The keyboard has a lot of things to offer.
game-news24.com
League players finally find themselves in use of Blitzcranks’ self-slowness
Blitzcranks Overdrive has limited ability, but this could be due to the changes soon. Blitzcrank mains and support players complained about the half-distance acheive that the champions experience once Overdrive ends. But one content creator, Hextech Lab, gained new advantage of his ability on Dec. 18, which relies on one of the latest items – Jakso, The Protean.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Daily: Go trainers are cracking the massive walking mark on the Pokemon TCG kick-off a raffle contest
Forget about the usual introductions that you come to expect from these news wraps. This columnist’s plan to become a Pokemon with a brainwashing statistic that could help it speed up the game: Niantic says the Pokemon Go trainers spent 27.5 billion hours walking around while playing this year’s game. The number is huge, so it doesn’t require sedentary gaming.
game-news24.com
How Overwatch Two designers turn Ramattra into a perfect Greek god with Poseidon skin
In the last few weeks, overwatch 2 has been flooded with updates, and Ramattra was one of them. The tank was introduced in the second season. It has been used to shake up the tank meta with multiple long-range attacks. Although the original design is impressive, this season’s battle pass...
game-news24.com
Do you want Valve to run International CS:GO Competitions?
The official Twitter handle jokingly tweeted about a hypothetical overtime scenario in a CS:GO World Cup following the dramatic penalty shootout in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that saw Argentina defeat France. He praised the tweet which received more than twenty-five likes, with the top of his response advocating...
game-news24.com
The Xbox Game Pass is a failure, the PS5 Pro cost and dual-sensor battery life
The Wednesday books page has an overwhelmingly positive response to High On Life’s success, with the issuance of 35 years of Phantasy Star. Please note that we have already finished preparing our content for Christmas and New Year, which will include several Readers and Specials. Should you have any idea for your paper, or any gaming related subject you want, now would be good time to submit it at the below email address.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Go’s First Community Day of 2023 adds a new Shiny Pokemon
Pokemon Go’s December Community Day was held this weekend, so Niantic is already planning to move around next month. The developer announced plans for the first Community Day of 2023, where the Pokemon Chespin will be brought into attention. The event will be held on January 7th at 2 and runs until 5 o’clock. The Pokemon Go competition was conceived for the first time in the game.
game-news24.com
Like a dragon Ishin: See how Wild Dancers are dressed in a new trailer
Dennis Leschnikowski 12/19/2022 12:13 p.m. The latest trailer for The Dragon: The Yakuza spin-off is now available for viewing. This time, you’ll notice what the Wild Dancer style means by attacking your opponents, with the aim of showing up. Last week, Sega and the developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku...
Comments / 0