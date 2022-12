WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Jayhawks moved into the top five in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the first time in four weeks. KU defeated then-No. 14 Indiana 84-62 Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse, moving the Jayhawks up to No. 4, four spots better than last week. They had curiously dropped from No. 6 to No. 8 after defeating Missouri 95-67 in Columbia, Mo.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO