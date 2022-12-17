Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Chicago 110, Atlanta 108
CHICAGO (110) DeRozan 12-23 4-6 28, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Vucevic 8-17 2-2 20, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 5-6 22, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Drummond 2-3 1-2 5, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 9, White 2-8 5-6 10. Totals 43-86 17-22 110.
WVNews
Orlando 116, Houston 110
ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116.
WVNews
Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93
DETROIT (93) Bogdanovic 1-3 8-9 10, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 3-4 1-2 7, Hayes 6-15 0-0 12, Ivey 7-18 3-6 18, Bagley III 1-5 7-8 10, Bey 4-10 1-3 11, Knox II 1-5 0-0 2, Burks 2-5 2-2 7, Diallo 2-4 3-4 7, Joseph 1-1 0-0 3, McGruder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 25-34 93.
WVNews
Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54
DETROIT (5-8) Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Liddell 6-18 5-5 18, Davis 6-20 3-4 17, Moss 1-6 1-2 3, Phillips 1-3 0-0 3, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-1 0, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 9-12 54.
WVNews
Dallas 104, Minnesota 99
DALLAS (104) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 5-7 21, Wood 5-12 1-1 12, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-3 19, Doncic 8-16 8-9 25, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 3-4 4-5 10, Ntilikina 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 34-75 23-27 104.
WVNews
Indiana 117, Boston 112
INDIANA (117) Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117.
WVNews
Ohio St. 95, Maine 61
MAINE (6-6) Feierbergs 3-6 0-0 6, Clayton 2-6 2-2 6, Tynes 9-14 1-2 19, Wright-McLeish 1-7 0-0 3, Juozapaitis 6-15 1-1 16, Filipovity 3-8 0-0 8, Turgut 1-3 1-1 3, Adetogun 0-3 0-0 0, Nenadic 0-2 0-0 0, Ireland 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 5-6 61.
WVNews
Ceaser scores 25, Buffalo defeats SUNY-Canton 129-62
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Ceaser had 25 points in Buffalo's 129-62 win over SUNY-Canton on Wednesday night. Ceaser added four steals for the Bulls (6-6). Armoni Foster was 7 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to add 17 points. Isaac Jack shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds and three blocks.
WVNews
Memphis defeats Alabama State 83-61
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 25 points as Memphis beat Alabama State 83-61 on Wednesday night. Williams added seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-3). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free throw line and added seven blocks. Kendric Davis also scored 14 points.
WVNews
Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans appear set to find out just how much rookie quarterback Malik Willis has grown since his previous NFL start. With veteran Ryan Tannehill one of 17 Titans on their lengthy injury report, they also may wind up learning if the rookie can help extend their streak as AFC South champs.
WVNews
Celtics' Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons
BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons. Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November.
WVNews
Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times.
WVNews
Nets score 91 in 1st half, wallop weary Warriors 143-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
WVNews
13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
WVNews
Marquee Marion matchup goes to No. 1 North over No. 9 East, 64-51
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgan Cochran and East Fairmont finished the first half with momentum, reducing North Marion’s lead from a dozen points to just a half-dozen. But Olivia Toland scored five straight, and seven of nine, of her team’s points early in the third quarter, pushing the difference back to double digits, where it would stay the rest of the way as the Class AAA preseason No. 1 Huskies (2-1) handed the Bees (4-1), ninth in the preseason, their first loss, 64-51, at a lively Hive on Wednesday night.
Comments / 0