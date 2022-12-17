ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz's Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
FORT WORTH, TX
Post Register

Doncic, Mavericks rebound to beat Timberwolves for split

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in...
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as Thunder top Portland again

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three days, 101-98 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander had a good week against Portland — he hit a winning basket as time expired against the Trail...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Post Register

Oregon St. staves off Denver's upset bid in 57-52 win

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52 on Wednesday night. Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie. Justin...
CORVALLIS, OR
Post Register

Embiid leads balanced attack, 76ers beat Pistons, 113-93

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers used a balanced scoring attack to extend their winning streak to six games with a 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. “We like to work together,” Embiid said. “We think we...
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Knicks' NBA-leading 8-game win streak ends versus Raptors

NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped the New York Knicks’ NBA-leading eight-game winning streak 113-106 Wednesday night. “It’s cool,” Siakam said of posting his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden. “I’m not a super basketball historian. I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post Register

Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post Register

Red Wings snap 6 game skid, take down Tampa Bay 7-4

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom’s fourth goal of the season snapped a tie early in the third period and gave the Detroit Red Wings the lead for good as they downed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Wednesday. The Red Wings ended a season-high six-game losing...
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Devils stop 6-game slide with 4-2 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves...
NEWARK, NJ
Post Register

Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy