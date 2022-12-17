Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Tanner Rainey, Erasmo Ramírez agree to deals with Nationals
WASHINGTON (AP) — Right-handers Tanner Rainey and Erasmo Ramírez have agreed to one-year contracts with the Washington Nationals. Rainey gets a $1.5 million salary under the deal announced Tuesday. Ramírez receives a $1 million salary with the chance to earn $1 million more in performance bonuses for games pitched: $250,000 each for 25, 35, 45 and 55. He also would earn a $50,000 bonus if he becomes an All-Star.
Post Register
Mychal Givens back with Orioles after agreeing to $5M deal
BALTIMORE (AP) — Right-handed reliever Mychal Givens and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2024. Givens began his big league career with the Orioles and was with them from 2015 until he was traded to Colorado...
Post Register
The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Every time the New York Giants draft a linebacker high in the first round, some people start hoping he turns out to be the next Lawrence Taylor. The chances are remote. There's never going to be another L.T. He was one of the greatest players of all time. It's wishful thinking hoping for another.
Comments / 0