Third day of Clark murder trial remains on crime scene, tests

Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Police investigating a murder in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell, suspect detained
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, at approximately 6:05 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell. When deputies arrived, they found a male hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup. Due to the nature of the call, deputies stopped the truck and encountered the male with a shotgun in the seat next to him.
Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom. Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail. According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the...
WIBC.com
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
953wiki.com
WARRANT SERVED IN DOWNTOWN MADISON NETS SEVEN ARREST
December 18, 2022, The Madison Police executed a narcotic search on a residence in the 1000 block of W. First Street. The search warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw. As a result of the executed warrant, offices seized narcotics and...
WLKY.com
Neighbors describe shock after apparent murder-suicide leaves estranged Indiana couple dead
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The joy spelled out in Christmas decorations in front of a Sumpter Court home in Columbus is far from the tragedy that occurred inside. Neighbors like George Jones are still trying to wrap their heads around it. "Oh yeah, just a total shock," Jones said. Jones...
wbiw.com
Three teens caught drinking and face charges
BEDFORD – Three teens were arrested Friday night after Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street by a Lawrence County Probation officer to assist with three juveniles who had been consuming alcohol. Two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male face charges of juvenile delinquency...
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
WLKY.com
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting Louisville cab driver in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend decades in prison for shooting a cab driver more than two years ago. Roggerick Miller was sentenced to 30 years without parole by a judge on Monday. "I have no reason to believe their deliberations were anything but appropriate, that they...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
14news.com
Help Identify: Perry Co. theft suspect
PERREY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple bank cards and checks from people at Perry County Memorial Hospital. If you have any information you’re asked to call authorities in Perry...
Wave 3
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found...
Wave 3
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Police officer urging mindful social media posting after weekend rumor caused alarm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up. It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
wdrb.com
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
953wiki.com
DOMESTIC INCIDENT IN HANOVER LANDS THREE BEHIND BARS
On December 16th, 2022 Hanover Officers were dispatched to an address where a domestic incident was in progress. At the end of the investigation Officers arrested:. Justyn Hooker, 21 of Hanover. Hooker was charged with Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Jonathan Hooker, 21 of Hanover/North Vernon. Hooker was charged with...
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
WLKY.com
Sheriff says allegations of rape at jail 'didn't happen'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It was the middle of the night when several men, their faces covered with towels, made their way into the women's dorms at the Clark County Jail. The October 2021 night was described by some of the women as a 'night of terror.' Former jail officer David Lowe reportedly sold keys to the women's dorms to male inmates and the group spent about 20 minutes passing between blocks.
wdrb.com
Parent of JCPS student suing principal with history of abuse complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is suing her son's principal, who has a history of abuse complaints against him. "I don't understand how he was put in charge of a school," said Kelley Hatchell. Inside Hartstern Elementary School, Hatchell said her son was abused by principal Duan Wright.
Comments / 0