ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Third day of Clark murder trial remains on crime scene, tests

By Libby Cunningham, The Evening News, the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
YAHOO!
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Police investigating a murder in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell, suspect detained

MITCHELL – On Tuesday, at approximately 6:05 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell. When deputies arrived, they found a male hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup. Due to the nature of the call, deputies stopped the truck and encountered the male with a shotgun in the seat next to him.
MITCHELL, IN
WIBC.com

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

WARRANT SERVED IN DOWNTOWN MADISON NETS SEVEN ARREST

December 18, 2022, The Madison Police executed a narcotic search on a residence in the 1000 block of W. First Street. The search warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw. As a result of the executed warrant, offices seized narcotics and...
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Three teens caught drinking and face charges

BEDFORD – Three teens were arrested Friday night after Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street by a Lawrence County Probation officer to assist with three juveniles who had been consuming alcohol. Two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male face charges of juvenile delinquency...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Help Identify: Perry Co. theft suspect

PERREY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple bank cards and checks from people at Perry County Memorial Hospital. If you have any information you’re asked to call authorities in Perry...
Wave 3

Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

DOMESTIC INCIDENT IN HANOVER LANDS THREE BEHIND BARS

On December 16th, 2022 Hanover Officers were dispatched to an address where a domestic incident was in progress. At the end of the investigation Officers arrested:. Justyn Hooker, 21 of Hanover. Hooker was charged with Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Jonathan Hooker, 21 of Hanover/North Vernon. Hooker was charged with...
HANOVER, IN
WLKY.com

Sheriff says allegations of rape at jail 'didn't happen'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It was the middle of the night when several men, their faces covered with towels, made their way into the women's dorms at the Clark County Jail. The October 2021 night was described by some of the women as a 'night of terror.' Former jail officer David Lowe reportedly sold keys to the women's dorms to male inmates and the group spent about 20 minutes passing between blocks.
CLARK COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy