Delaware Gazette
Patriots outlast Wildcats, 42-39
Matt Wilson hit five three-pointers, including an ice-cold triple with 1.2 seconds left to lift the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team to a thrilling 42-39 non-league win over visiting Newark Wednesday night in Powell. The Patriots, thanks in large part to their defense, led 14-8 after a quarter, 20-14 at...
Delaware Gazette
Barons top Bobcats, match last year’s win total
The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team used a strong first half to take control on the way to a 43-33 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Grandview Heights Tuesday night in Delaware. Emily Huston hit a pair of first-quarter threes, and Ella Hazelrigg hit one of her own, as the Barons jumped out to a 13-8 lead after a quarter of play. They outscored the Bobcats 11-5 in the second to extend the lead to 24-13 by halftime before the teams played fairly evenly down the stretch.
Delaware Gazette
Warhawks rally past Braves, 59-51
Isaiah Brown took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of his team-leading 13 points down the stretch to help the Westerville Central boys basketball team rally for a 59-51 non-league win over host Olentangy Monday night in Lewis Center. The Braves, who entered the game winners of two straight,...
Delaware Gazette
Ohio State rolls to 95-61 win over Maine
COLUMBUS — Fresh off its third loss of the season this past weekend, Ohio State returned home and had little trouble in dispatching the hapless Maine Black Bears with a 95-61 beatdown on Wednesday evening in the Schottenstein Center. Freshman guard Brice Sensabaugh, who was making his third consecutive...
Delaware Gazette
Stroud not sweating outside noise
When C.J. Stroud walked off the field in Ohio Stadium following last month’s loss to Michigan, it was widely assumed he had played his final game as a college quarterback. The draft-eligible signal caller and likely top-10 pick was a sure candidate to opt out of any consolation Rose Bowl appearance Ohio State was likely to receive, and conversations full of mixed opinions regarding Stroud’s legacy in Columbus were already underway.
Delaware Gazette
Von Lohr honored in ALA calendar
Local firefighter Taylor Von Lohr is set to be featured in the 2023 edition of the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb Firefighter Calendar. The calendar honors first responders from across the United States, and Von Lohr, an eight-year veteran of the Delaware Fire Department, has been selected as Mr. October.
Delaware Gazette
Christmas light displays abound
A tradition for many families during the holidays is to take a drive to see Christmas lights in their neighborhoods and beyond. For those who haven’t already done so, here’s some ideas for families and individuals wishing to see some lights beyond their neighborhoods in central Ohio. •...
Delaware Gazette
Two-day MLK celebration set for Jan. 15-16
The Delaware County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee and Ohio Wesleyan University are hosting two days of events Jan. 15-16 to explore the topic of “Unfinished Business: The Continued March Towards Justice.”. The 2023 events will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, with an online-only panel...
Delaware Gazette
Kipfer appointed to Board of Library Trustees
The judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County have appointed Lori Kipfer from Powell to the Board of Library Trustees for a seven-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Kipfer is a welcomed addition to the board, and the court thanks outgoing board member Ceena Dinovo Baker for...
Delaware Gazette
COVID-19 rate in Delaware County remains low
In its latest newsletter, the Delaware Public Health District (DPHD) said the current COVID-19 community level is low. A link on the update goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A map of Ohio shows that Delaware County and most surrounding counties also are at a low level. However, Marion County and many others have a medium COVID-19 level. Eleven of the state’s 88 counties have a high COVID-19 level.
