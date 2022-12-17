The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team used a strong first half to take control on the way to a 43-33 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Grandview Heights Tuesday night in Delaware. Emily Huston hit a pair of first-quarter threes, and Ella Hazelrigg hit one of her own, as the Barons jumped out to a 13-8 lead after a quarter of play. They outscored the Bobcats 11-5 in the second to extend the lead to 24-13 by halftime before the teams played fairly evenly down the stretch.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO