Police release more details on second person charged the Krystal Channel Anderson case

Police have released more details on a second person charged in the disappearance of a woman from Wagener.

Darius Antoine Berry, 23, of Columbia, was arrested and charged Dec. 15 with accessory after the fact in relation to the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener, according to to an arrest warrant from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Darius Berry is the son of 48-year-old Tony Berry of Columbia, who was charged with murder on Dec. 13 and has been in jail since October on a charge of kidnapping related to Anderson’s disappearance.

Anderson has been missing for four months. She is a mother of four and was last seen Aug. 20 at her home on the 200 block of Seivern Road in Wagener.

Anderson’s family reported her missing Aug. 23 after she did not post on social media or answer calls.

Investigators in the case believe between 2:40 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Aug.28, Darius Berry knowingly assisted his father with the destruction of evidence pertaining to the crime of murder and the destruction of a 2007 Cadillac CTS, which is believed to have contained evidence related to Anderson’s murder, the warrant said.

Darius and Tony Berry are currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.

Tony Berry has no bond, while Darius Berry has a $20,000 bond.