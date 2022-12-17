ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagener, SC

Police release more details on second person charged the Krystal Channel Anderson case

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago

Police have released more details on a second person charged in the disappearance of a woman from Wagener.

Darius Antoine Berry, 23, of Columbia, was arrested and charged Dec. 15 with accessory after the fact in relation to the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener, according to to an arrest warrant from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Darius Berry is the son of 48-year-old Tony Berry of Columbia, who was charged with murder on Dec. 13 and has been in jail since October on a charge of kidnapping related to Anderson’s disappearance.

Anderson has been missing for four months. She is a mother of four and was last seen Aug. 20 at her home on the 200 block of Seivern Road in Wagener.

Anderson’s family reported her missing Aug. 23 after she did not post on social media or answer calls.

Investigators in the case believe between 2:40 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Aug.28, Darius Berry knowingly assisted his father with the destruction of evidence pertaining to the crime of murder and the destruction of a 2007 Cadillac CTS, which is believed to have contained evidence related to Anderson’s murder, the warrant said.

Darius and Tony Berry are currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.

Tony Berry has no bond, while Darius Berry has a $20,000 bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 9 year-old’s shooting death ruled an accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting death of 9 year-old Christopher Scott III was an accident due to two children playing with a gun. Authorities were first called to a home on Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of Weston Road in Hopkins after...
HOPKINS, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg provides update on carjacking task force

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said it is providing an update Wednesday morning on a carjacking task force. Chief Charles Austin said 21 warrants have been issued in relation to recent carjacking incidents. Five suspects have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Friday, Dec. 16. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle. On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital. CPD said officers are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles in bedroom

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested after deputies found multiple drugs and a gun in the teen’s room. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by a deputy from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office requesting deputies assistance regarding an issue on Renwick Road on Monday, Dec. 12.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County shooting incident sends one person to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has been sent to a local hospital after a shooting incident. Officials said when law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired at 380 Leesburg Road in Hopkins around 7:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 18. When...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Here's where authorities say a woman was shot in Aiken

The Olive Road bridge has been struck several times before, and it happened again on Dec. 20, 2022. Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does some real damage. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley issued a memo about the 2023 Masters Tournament. Here's what it's about.
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

One dead after Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
6K+
Followers
168
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy