Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Pioneers improve to 3-2 with big win over Black Tigers
BREWER – In a first of two games at Penobscot Ice Arena on Wednesday, the Penobscot Pioneers improved to 3-2 on the year with a 5-2 victory over the Central Maine Black Tigers. Emma McNeil led the way with three points- two goals and an assist. Also adding goals...
foxbangor.com
Flagg named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year
NEWPORT – Newport native Cooper Flagg became just the second 16-year old in history to be named the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year on Wednesday. Flagg helped Nokomis to their first ever boys Gold Ball in 2022, averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. For Team USA’s U17 team this summer, Flagg helped them to a Gold Medal at the FIBA World Cup, putting up 9.3 points and 10 rebounds per game, and being named to the All-Tournament team.
foxbangor.com
Dexter boys hoops moves to 4-0 with win over Stearns
DEXTER – A big second half led Dexter to a 60-32 victory over Stearns, improving the Tigers to 4-0 on the season. Dexter led 26-20 at the half, but held Stearns to just 12 second half points- while pouring in 34 of their own. Stearns falls to 0-2 with the loss and looks to rebound against PVHS on Friday afternoon.
foxbangor.com
Nokomis boys hoops outlasts Skowhegan in OT thriller
NEWPORT – Madden White led the way as Nokomis boys basketball defeated Skowhegan 49-45 in an overtime thriller Tuesday night. The Warriors held a 39-35 lead into the 4th quarter, but Skowhegan would score just two baskets the entire frame to force overtime. In overtime, Nokomis senior Madden White...
foxbangor.com
Hampden’s Charlie Collins to continue track and field career as a Black Bear
HAMPDEN – After a dominant junior season, and a state championship this fall, Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins has committed to continue his career as a Black Bear. Collins signed his NLI to make his commitment to the University of Maine’s track and field program last week. The senior distance runner won the PVC Large School state title in both the 1600m and the 3200m last spring during the outdoor track season. He also finished top ten in both events at the state championship meet, and won a state title in cross country this past fall.
foxbangor.com
Hermon’s Saulter commits to continue soccer career with Maine
HERMON – One local soccer star put pen to paper on Tuesday to continue her career as a Black Bear. Hermon senior midfielder Michaela Saulter signed her National Letter of Intent to join the University of Maine on Tuesday afternoon in front of teammates and her parents. Saulter helped the Hawks to three regional championships, and over the years the team was 63-3 with her on the field. She says playing for Hermon has really shaped her soccer career.
foxbangor.com
Bucksport improves to 3-0 with road victory over Hermon
HERMON – The Hawks held a slim lead after the first half, but a 37 point second half for the Bucks was enough to get them to 3-0 with a 53-44 victory over Hermon. Hermon led 22-18 at the half, but the Bucks opened up the 3rd quarter with a 13-4 run to give them a five-point cushion. They remain unbeaten with the victory, and the Hawks fall to 1-2 on the year.
foxbangor.com
Bangor holds on to win close matchup over Eddies, 34-31
BANGOR – In what was just a 15-6 game at the half, Bangor outlasted Edward Little in a defensive battle on Tuesday night, coming away with a 34-31 victory. The Rams led 15-6 after the first quarter, too, as neither team got on the board in the second. The Rams captured their first win of the year, improving to 1-2, while the Eddies fell to 1-3.
foxbangor.com
Orono’s Ruth White reflects on experience at Champs National Cross Country Championship
ORONO – Earlier in December, Orono’s Ruth White became the first girl in Maine to participate in the Champs National Cross Country Championship in San Diego, California. White placed 17th in the girls national race, as just a junior. She ran a time of 17:55, just over a minute off the winner, who ran the race in 16:49. White was one of 37 runners who qualified for the race, after winning the New England Championship again in 2022 (she was also the regional champ in 2021). She says the experience was definitely something.
foxbangor.com
Broncos get off to hot start to down Portland, 47-24
HAMPDEN – Halfway through the first quarter, Hampden Academy led Portland 13-0, and they rode that hot start to a 47-24 victory over the Bulldogs. The Broncos held a 16-4 lead after one, and kept their foot on the gas. With the win, they advance to 3-0, and will look to keep it rolling in Brewer on Tuesday.
foxbangor.com
Killy introduced as UMaine’s next director of athletics
ORONO – Jude Killy was introduced Tuesday as the University of Maine’s next director of athletics at a press conference Tuesday attended by many athletes and coaches. “He is a very thoughtful, studious person,” university president Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in her opening remarks. “He knows about UMaine athletics, he knows about our history, he knows about our potential future.”
foxbangor.com
Christmas caroling teachers welcome students to school
HERMON–Teachers at Hermon Middle School are in the holiday spirit, so much so they can’t help but sing. The teachers are greeting students all this week by serenading them with Christmas carols when they arrive. The educators say they thought it would be a nice way to start out the holiday week and the students seem to agree.
foxbangor.com
Origami-Inspired Shelters
ORONO — Engineers from the University of Maine are pioneering structure designs inspired by the art of origami. Origami is the delicate process of precisely folding paper to create a sculpture, but it was also the main inspiration behind a half decade long project at the University of Maine.
foxbangor.com
Local business hosts education initiative for pelvic health
BANGOR – Ellsworth based physical therapist Heather Florio came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss the work she’s doing locally, and in other countries, to educate about pelvic health. For all the details, check out her companies website, DesertHarvest.com, and watch the full video interview.
foxbangor.com
Half Acre Nightclub to close
BANGOR– The owner of a controversial nightclub in Bangor has decided to close the business. Patrick Brann, the owner of Half Aacre Nightclub, announced on Facebook Tuesday they will be closing their doors after eleven years in business. The nightclub has come under scrutiny over the past few years...
foxbangor.com
Snowstorm blankets Maine
STATEWIDE–The first snowstorm of the season fell over the weekend and depending on where you live in Maine depended on how much of the white stuff accumulated in your yard. Snowflakes started falling Friday night into Saturday. In lots of locations it continued snowing through much of the day Sunday.
foxbangor.com
Community center helping homeless families
ELLSWORTH — More than a year after opening, a Maine community center has given families a place to call home. The families First Community Center in Ellsworth is helping Maine families to get back on their feet. Since March of 2021, the organization has been providing homeless families with...
foxbangor.com
Maine Connectivity Authority announces $1 million for its Jumpstart Connectivity Initiative
LEE — On Monday, Maine Connectivity Authority announced three awards totaling more than $1 million in funding for its Jumpstart Connectivity Initiative. “It’s the first program launched by MCA earlier this year to look at new technologies and partnerships in modeling off national best practices around how to incorporate non-wired solutions to address hard to reach areas,” said Andrew Butcher, president of Maine Connectivity Authority.
foxbangor.com
Oakland bank robbery
OAKLAND- Police are searching for the person who robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street in Oakland this morning. Sergeant Tracey Frost with the Oakland Police Department said officers responded to a bank alarm just before 10. Units from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Waterville also...
foxbangor.com
Maine Jewelry & Art business prepares to close
BANGOR--Maine Jewelry & Art will be closing its doors after bringing beauty to downtown Bangor for the past dozen years. “Covid was really difficult. A lot of people are not going out to shop anymore. And also where the inflation and all the problems trying to go food shopping and gas and oil, people are not buying the way they used to buy,” explained Maine Jewelry & Art co-owner Roxanne Munksgaard.
Comments / 0