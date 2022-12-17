Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Final Meeting Of 2022
COUNCIL … Members of the Delta Village Council discuss the legislative items before them during the December 19th, 2022, meeting. The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 19th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Council first heard from...
thevillagereporter.com
EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council OKs Applying For Funding For Downtown Project
PROJECT FUNDING … Council ok’d Edon Village Administrator Chad Ordway (middle) to apply for ODOT funding for a downtown project. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edon Village Council meeting of December 19 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All six council members, David...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Approves Admission Prices For Next Year’s Fair
NEW ATTRACTIONS … Director Toby Fenicle brought before the fair board two areas, a performance band and a potential horse pull, that were put into new business discussions and became a part of next year's Williams County Fair schedule. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Williams County Fair Board...
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Additional Funds For Fire Department’s Live Structural Fire Training
TRAINING NEEDS … Bryan Fire Chief Doug Pool asks council to pass Ordinance 54, which provides more funds for the fire department's live structure fire training. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting, held on December 19, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll...
thevillagereporter.com
NSCC Fall Commencement Ceremony Awards 106 Degrees/Certificates
ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College celebrated the December 2022 graduating class at their fall ceremony last evening, held as an in-person ceremony in the Voinovich Auditorium. The ceremony recognized the awarding of 106 degrees and/or certificates to 103 students from the divisions of Arts & Sciences; Business...
wlen.com
Tecumseh City Council Approves Special Land Use Application for Proposed Arby’s Restaurant
Tecumseh, MI – Tecumseh City Council approved a Special Land Use Application for a proposed Arby’s Restaurant at the northeast corner of West Chicago Boulevard and Occidental Highway. City Manager, Dan Swallow, told WLEN News that Arby’s still has a short list of things to complete for the...
13abc.com
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Holds 2nd Annual Ice Sculpting Event
ICE CREATIONS … Four carvers from Ice Creations in Napoleon made 32 sculptures for the 2-day event. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, Wauseon was transformed into a winter wonderland while residents were treated to ice carving demonstrations at 32 various locations in the downtown area and on Shoop Avenue.
thevillagereporter.com
$3.6 Million Coming Back To Area Co-Op Members Over The Holidays Via Capital Credits
PAULDING, BRYAN, & MALINTA, OH — If you are a member of a co-op, make sure to check your electric bill this month! Member-owners of Paulding-based Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC), Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC), and Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative (Tricounty) will see a lower electric bill around the holidays due to capital credits retirements.
thevillagereporter.com
Aden McCarty Of Archbold To Continue Cross Country/Track Career At Grace College
COLLEGE RUNNING CAREER … Archbold’s Aden McCarty recently signed with Grace College to continue is academic and cross country/track career. Shown at McCarty’s signing day are: (Front) Anne McCarty, Aden McCarty, Andy McCarty. (Back) Archbold Head Coach Rachel Kinsman and Assistant Coach LaRoy Martinez. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Ten government employees file suit over union dues
(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
13abc.com
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The wife of Monclova Township’s fire chief pleaded not guilty to menacing in court Monday. Sheila Bernhard, wife of Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard, is accused of threatening Monclova Trustee Barbara Lang after a November special meeting where the township hired new firefighters. According to the...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For December 20, 2022
PERRYSBURG – The Yellow Jackets drained nine triples, including six in a 24-point first quarter to cruise past Wauseon (4-3) 67-32. Elijah McLeod had eight points for Wauseon. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current...
thevillagereporter.com
Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
Timeline: Bribery charges against 4 city council members
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three former Toledo City Council members pleaded guilty Friday to violating the Hobbs Act, a law regarding bribery and extortion of public officials. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes all face up to 20 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and up to three years of supervised release.
thevillagereporter.com
Flu Cases On The Rise In Williams County
Montpelier, OH – Flu season is here, and Ohio is experiencing higher than normal rates of people infected and hospitalized by the flu this year. In Williams County, flu cases are also on the rise. Flu cases spreading rapidly in the community can overwhelm both local and regional hospitals....
Lima News
Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident
I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon’s Ryan Marks Bowls 300 Game
The Wauseon boys bowling team is off to a 6-0 start, and Ryan Marks has played a key role for Wauseon. That includes rolling a 300 in a match against Liberty Center on December 9 at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.
thevillagereporter.com
Betty Williams (1942-2022)
Betty Jane Williams, age 80, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away on Sunday morning, December 18, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance. Betty was a homemaker and an activity director. Betty was born on April 17, 1942, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Trausch) Moreland.
