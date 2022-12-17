Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Final Meeting Of 2022
COUNCIL … Members of the Delta Village Council discuss the legislative items before them during the December 19th, 2022, meeting. The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 19th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Council first heard from...
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Additional Funds For Fire Department’s Live Structural Fire Training
TRAINING NEEDS … Bryan Fire Chief Doug Pool asks council to pass Ordinance 54, which provides more funds for the fire department's live structure fire training. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting, held on December 19, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Schools Seeking Community Members To Serve As Liaisons For Finance Committee
The Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education is advertising for three Community Liaisons to the newly formed district Finance Committee. Members include Mr. Curt Crew, board member; Mr. Larry Zimmerman Jr., board member; Mr. John Kahmann, Treasurer and Mr. Troy Armstrong, Superintendent. The committee’s purpose is to be...
thevillagereporter.com
Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals
On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
thevillagereporter.com
$3.6 Million Coming Back To Area Co-Op Members Over The Holidays Via Capital Credits
PAULDING, BRYAN, & MALINTA, OH — If you are a member of a co-op, make sure to check your electric bill this month! Member-owners of Paulding-based Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC), Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC), and Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative (Tricounty) will see a lower electric bill around the holidays due to capital credits retirements.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Holds 2nd Annual Ice Sculpting Event
ICE CREATIONS … Four carvers from Ice Creations in Napoleon made 32 sculptures for the 2-day event. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, Wauseon was transformed into a winter wonderland while residents were treated to ice carving demonstrations at 32 various locations in the downtown area and on Shoop Avenue.
thevillagereporter.com
NSCC Fall Commencement Ceremony Awards 106 Degrees/Certificates
ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College celebrated the December 2022 graduating class at their fall ceremony last evening, held as an in-person ceremony in the Voinovich Auditorium. The ceremony recognized the awarding of 106 degrees and/or certificates to 103 students from the divisions of Arts & Sciences; Business...
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
Gun violence declared a public health crisis in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gun violence is a public health crisis in Toledo, city council declared in a unanimous vote Tuesday. The designation will allow the city of Toledo to receive more grants and state and federal funding to help combat the mental and environmental issues that lead to people pulling the trigger.
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Safe Communities Reminds Drivers: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving
Montpelier, OH – The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but it is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to drunk driving. Unfortunately, every holiday season, lives are lost due to impaired drivers. The holiday season is one of the busiest times on America’s roads.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
13abc.com
Man fleeing domestic violence incident dies in crash, other driver killed as well
WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A crash in Monroe County and ended up killing two people Thursday stemmed from a domestic violence incident and a pursuit by law enforcement agencies. According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 2:57 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon’s Ryan Marks Bowls 300 Game
The Wauseon boys bowling team is off to a 6-0 start, and Ryan Marks has played a key role for Wauseon. That includes rolling a 300 in a match against Liberty Center on December 9 at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Catlett acquitted of most serious charges
LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For December 20, 2022
PERRYSBURG – The Yellow Jackets drained nine triples, including six in a 24-point first quarter to cruise past Wauseon (4-3) 67-32. Elijah McLeod had eight points for Wauseon. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current...
thevillagereporter.com
Betty Williams (1942-2022)
Betty Jane Williams, age 80, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away on Sunday morning, December 18, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance. Betty was a homemaker and an activity director. Betty was born on April 17, 1942, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Trausch) Moreland.
13abc.com
Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
Comments / 0